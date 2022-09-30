Stuff to Do (09/30/22)

1 of 5

CCP screens Ishmael Bernal movie

IN CELEBRATION of National Artist for Cinema Ishmael Bernal’s birth month, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Arthouse Cinema presents one of his masterpieces, a film that serves as a social commentary and a bold reflection on the realities of the struggles of the Filipino. Pagdating sa Dulo is about a bourgeois filmmaker who seeks out a stripper to act in his film, subsequently catalyzing her career as an actress. It shows how stardom, glamor, and wealth can contribute to the corruption of one’s soul. The film will be shown at the CCP Tanghalang Manuel Conde on Sept. 30, 2 p.m. The film screening is free to the public. Everyone is advised to wear a facemask upon entering the premises and bring a vaccination card/certificate (e-copies are allowed). Find out more about CCP’s protocols here: https://bit.ly/CCPNewNormalProtocol2022.

EastSide performs at Newport

MINDANAO’s EastSide Band will have a two-night concert at Newport World Resorts’ The Grand Bar and Lounge and Bar 360. The six-piece band take the stage of The Grand Bar and Lounge on Sept. 30 at 10:15 p.m. and at Bar 360 on Oct. 1, 11:15 p.m., for a minimum cover charge of P1,000 consumable on food and drinks. Since uploading their first cover video in 2018, the EastSide Band has steadily grown its online audience, earning them a performing stint at ABS-CBN’s ASAP Natin ‘To, and a back-to-back concert with the band Music Travel Love in Cagayan De Oro City.

CCP presents ballet Pulso Pilipinas II

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) presents Pulso Pilipinas II: Alay Nina Alice at Agnes as the second part of the CCP Dance Series (LIVE!) 2022, happening on Sept. 30, 8 p.m. (Gala Night), Oct. 1, 3 and 8 p.m., and Oct. 2, 3 p.m., at the CCP Main Theater. The mixed program presents selected iconic works of two living National Artists for Dance — Alice Reyes and Agnes Locsin. This production will feature Ms. Locsin’s Igorot, Moriones, and Elias at Salome, as well as Alice Reyes’ Carmina Burana. Participating artists are the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines, Guang Ming College Hiraya, and UE Silangan Dance Troupe, and Teatro Baile de Cavite. For tickets, contact ARDP ticketing officer Bonnie Guerrero on Viber at 0915-412-2152, or TicketWorld at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx…, and the CCP Box Office at 8832-3704. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ARDancePH.

Concert focuses on music of Troy Laureta

AWARD-winning Filipino-American musical director and record producer, Troy Laureta, presents a multi-singer concert that features performers from the US and the Philippines. Loren Allred stars alongside Regine Velasquez in the concert, East Meets West: A Troy Laureta Experience, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 8 p.m. Also performing at the concert will be Matt Bloyd and Cheesa, Ogie Alcasid, Jona, Jed Madela, and Adah Leosala. Tickets are available at TicketWorld.

Italian film festival returns to cinemas

THE ITALIAN Film Festival in Manila returns to the cinema, with screenings daily until Oct. 2 at the Venice Cineplex Cinema, Venice Grand Canal Mall McKinley Hill in Taguig City. The film festival will feature seven films: 3/19 by Silvio Soldini, which deals with the theme of immigration; A Chiara by Jonas Carpignano; the eccentric comedy Il Silenzio Grande (The Great Silence) by Alessandro Gassmann; L’Arminuta (The Return), which has received awards in festivals all over the world; America Latina by the D’Innocenzo brothers, which is a disturbing portrait of the Italian countryside; and the comedies Una Notte Da Dottore by Guido Chiesa and Lasciarsi Un Giorno a Roma (Breaking Up In Rome) by Edoardo Leo. Two films will be screened each on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 (both in the late afternoon and evening). On the last day, Oct. 2, the two screenings will both be in the afternoon. A special screening will also be held on Sept. 30 at De La Salle University Manila. All screenings are free and open to public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Phil-Korean festival returns onsite

THE 31st Philippines-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival returns onsite on Sept. 30 at the Aliw Theater, CCP Complex, Pasay City. Presented by the United Korean Community Association (UKCA), the Korean Embassy, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the festival returns to the stage after two years of online celebration. The audience can experience some of the best of Korean and Filipino culture and its collaborations through special performances and booths featuring Korean food, beauty, and different industries. The performers include the Korean group Jinmyung, a traditional Korean percussion quartet, Filipino musician Celso Espejo, P-Pop girl group KAIA and Filipino singer MONA. The 2021 Philippines-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival winner will also perform live on stage for the first time since winning the title. Nine finalists composed of Filipinos and Koreans will also showcase their talents on stage in vocal and dance performances. Gates will open at 1 p.m., performances will start at 6 p.m.