Archie Comics debuts PHL-exclusive cover, character

ARCHIE COMICS and SuperManila Comic Con are unveiling a landmark collaboration: an exclusive Philippine variant cover of Betty & Veronica comics. Created especially for SuperManila Comic Con 2025, the limited-edition comic reimagines one of Archie’s most iconic scenes with a Filipino twist. Illustrated by longtime Archie artist and writer Dan Parent (lower right), the cover pays homage to the classic “three on a straw” image — where Archie, Betty, and Veronica share a milkshake — but with a distinctly Pinoy flavor. Betty and Veronica are shown holding spoonfuls of shaved ice and ube (purple yam) ice cream, while Archie is nibbling on a stick of barquillos (wafer) from a tall glass of colorful halo-halo (a shaved ice dessert), capturing the charm of Riverdale through a uniquely Filipino lens. The exclusive variant will be available in two limited editions: a trade dress version and a virgin variant, the latter featuring a clean, text-free layout that showcases Dan Parent’s artwork in full. The comic will also mark the world debut of a brand-new character: Medusa Doom, a mysterious and mischievous green-skinned villain poised to stir up trouble in the otherwise peaceful town of Riverdale. Comic Con visitors will have the opportunity to meet Dan Parent — who has written and illustrated for Archie, Betty and Veronica, Jughead, and more for three decades — in person throughout the weekend. He also introduced Archie’s first openly gay character, Kevin Keller, to the world of Riverdale. SuperManila Comic Con 2025 will be held on Sept. 6 to 7 at One Ayala in Makati City. Tickets are now on sale via https://supermanila.helixpay.ph.