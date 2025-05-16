Stuff to Do (05/16/25)

1 of 8

Go to Over October’s single launch show

FILIPINO band Over October is celebrating the release of its new single, “BITIN,” on May 16 with a show that will feature two back-to-back sets packed with chart-toppers, deep cuts, and crowd favorites by the band. Gates open at 7 p.m. A Healy After Dark will also give a special guest performance. The show takes place at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City. Walk-in tickets cost P600.

Attend a lecture on music during Japanese time

THE Roderick Hall Memorial Lecture Series, hosted by the Filipinas Heritage Library, will continue this weekend, on May 17, with National Artist for Music Dr. Ramon P. Santos presenting a lecture titled “Philippine Music During Japanese Occupation: A Disrupted Evolution of a New Artistic Language and National Identity.” Co-presented by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the talk aims to explore the complex cultural landscape of Philippine music at a tumultuous time, when Filipinos were in the midst of forging a national identity after centuries of Western colonial influence. The lecture begins at 2 p.m. on May 17 at the Ayala Museum in Makati. Regular tickets are P300, seniors and PWDs have a discounted price of P210, and students can enter for P150.

Visit Yuchengco Museum for free

TO CELEBRATE International Museum Day weekend, the Yuchengco Museum is offering free admission to its various exhibits on May 17 and 18. The exhibits include the Radiance photography collection by Lita R. Puyat at the RCBC Plaza courtyard, the United Architects of the Philippines’ Architecture and Urban Visions: The Power of Imagined show on the ground floor and the third floor, and a display detailing the life of Dr. Jose Rizal at the second floor Rizal Gallery. The fourth floor has a Collector’s Choice exhibit of paintings by Filipino masters, and an exhibit honoring the life and work of the museum’s founder, Ambassador Alfonso Yuchengco.

Watch a jukebox musical

THE power of drag, the Filipino obsession with rags-to-riches fairy tales, and the unenviable crisis of identity at an age of heightened scrutiny online all come together in the latest jukebox musical, Delia D.: A Musical Featuring the Songs of Jonathan Manalo, which has performances at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre until June 8. Directed by Dexter M. Santos and presented by Full House Theater Company, the show is a cautionary tale about change that is both campy and empowering. Tickets to Delia D.: A Musical Featuring the Songs of Jonathan Manalo, with prices starting at P1,000, are available via SM Tickets, Ticket World, HelixPay, and Newport World Resorts Box Office.

Score a discount at Surge Gateway Club

SURGE Fitness + Lifestyle has officially opened its newest and most advanced facility, Surge Gateway Club, located at Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City. The facility includes the Bauhaus-inspired Tasty Habit Café, an arena dedicated to combat sports training, an apparel corner selling the exclusive Zest line of performance activewear, a pickleball court, a martial arts dojo, a recovery area with steam and sauna rooms, a co-working lounge, and billiards and ping pong areas. Surge Gateway Club will offer group classes, personalized coaching, and community-focused events. New members who sign up by May 16 can enjoy 50% off the starter kit fee and zero pro-rata charges.

Attend the Binibining Pilipinas glam shot exhibit

THE Binibining Pilipinas 2025 candidates take the spotlight at a glam shot exhibit at Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2, opening on May 19. On view will be seven-foot portraits of the candidates taken by official pageant photographers Raymond Saldaña and Owen Reyes. The beauty queens were all styled by Patrick Henry Mergano, with assistance from Klickbox Studios’ Kyle Magsino and Frederick Reyes, and accessorized by Christopher Munar.

Listen to new Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan song

SINGER Avril Lavigne and rock band Simple Plan have teamed up to deliver a modern anthem titled “Young & Dumb,” out now on all digital music streaming platforms. Accompanying it is a music video depicting the carefree early days of living like a rock star, paralleled by similar yet different raucous experiences today. The video is available online on YouTube.

Watch drama anthology Magpakailanman

THE new episode of Magpakailanman on May 17, titled “3 Sisters, 1 Lover,” will star four rising Sparkle artists: Kelvin Miranda, Arra San Agustin, Liezel Lopez, and Thea Tolentino. Also appearing in the episode is veteran actor Leandro Baldemor. The story will follow a man who unknowingly falls in love with three different women at various points in his life, each of whom turn out to be sisters estranged by past family conflicts. The episode is directed by Mark A. Reyes and written by Vienuel Ello. New Magpakailanman episodes air every Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on GMA-7.

Listen to Vilmark’s single honoring his mom

IN CELEBRATION of mothers this month, Vilmark has released a single expressing love and gratefulness for his mom. Titled “Sa Piling Mo Lang,” the song’s lyrics savor the little moments and special connection shared with a mother. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms worldwide.