Stuff to Do (12/08/23)

Pomeranz returns to the Philippines

NEWPORT World Resorts welcomes Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter David Pomeranz back with a Coming Home concert that marks the 40th anniversary since he first performed in the country. The one-night show rewinds his greatest hits — which include “Got to Believe in Magic,” “King and Queen of Hearts,” “On This Day,” and “Born For You” — with his special guest Vina Morales on Dec. 8 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Tickets for the upcoming concert, priced from P1,800 to P9,000, are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets.

Spotify launches 2023’s Wrapped sharing feature

IT’S THAT TIME of the year again: Spotify has just launched 2023 Wrapped which gives users the opportunity of sharing data on their musical preferences. They can find their personalized 2023 Wrapped experience when they open the app or head to Spotify.com/Wrapped. Spotify will also bring the Wrapped experience to the Philippines in real life, with the opening of the Spotify Sari-Sari Store. In exchange for a user’s Wrapped results, they can take home exclusive merch, and hear from their favorite podcasters in real life, among other experiences. The Spotify Sari-Sari Store will be at the SM MOA Main Atrium from Dec. 8-10.

Figaro at Intramuros

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) restages the Tagalized production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, Ang Kasal ni Figaro, which was originally produced as part of the CCP Out-Of-The-Box Series, through Intramuros Evenings on Dec. 9, 6 p.m., at Baluarte de San Diego, Intramuros, Manila. While the performance itself is free and open to the public, the venue has an entrance fee of P75 (discounted price of P50 for students, senior citizens, and PWDs).

Jose Mari Chan, CompanY in joint concert

Jose Mari Chan and The CompanY headline a holiday concert called Going Home to Christmas on Dec. 9, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Jose Mari Chan’s name has become synonymous with Christmas, with his song “Christmas in Our Hearts” as the anthem of Filipino Yuletide celebrations and the biggest Christmas OPM album in history. Joining him in perfect harmony is The CompanY. The acapella pop group from the 1980s popularized songs such as “Everlasting Love,” “Muntik Na Kitang Minahal,” and “Now That I Have You.” The group is currently composed of Annie Quintos, Moy Ortiz, OJ Mariano, and Sweet Plantado. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

Eastwood City’s Holiday Lightscapade Light Show

THE OPEN park of Eastwood City welcomes visitors to a luminous wonderland at night. Until Dec. 30, the mall’s open area turns into a kaleidoscope of lights every hour from 6 to 10 p.m., set to rhythms that families and friends can relax or even dance to. On Dec. 15 and Dec. 24 to catch Eastwood City’s grand fireworks displays illuminating the skies.

Ayala Triangle’s Festival Of Lights

A POPULAR annual tradition, this year’s Festival of Lights at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati has expanded. The traditional light show, named Kaleidoscope of Sight, Sound, and Light and directed by Ohm David, features mappable LED lights as well as interactive floor projections. It is divided into three medleys: “Paskong Pinoy,” “Cosmic K-Pop Christmas,” and “Big Band Holiday.” The entire show plays every hour, with the first at 6 p.m. and last at 10 p.m., until Jan. 14. Groups of can also check out brand new attractions like the “Wish Upon a Light” wishing pond-slash-interactive screen and Arte House, Leeroy New, and Illac Diaz’s colorful art installation Liter of Light, made of recycled water bottles.

SM MOA’s Illumination Park



THE MALL OF ASIA (MoA) in Pasay City is holding multiple displays to ring in the holiday season. Its “Night of Lights” illumination park located in the South Entertainment Mall is open every night from 5:30 p.m. onwards. At the MoA rooftop, there is a programmable Tunnel of Lights, filled with vibrant hues and twinkling synchronized lights. Both attractions are up until Jan. 7. For fireworks displays, go to MoA’s Central Park on any Friday until Dec. 29 to see dazzling sights in the skies set to music from 7 p.m. onwards.

Nuvali sparkles with its annual Fountain of Lights

THE NUVALI Fountain of Lights, an immersive experience on the grounds of Nuvali in Laguna, officially began in mid-November and is now running until January. As a leveled-up water show, it intends to spread cheer to the community during the holidays. This year’s visual spectacle is titled “Seaside Serenade: Muses And Creatures,” put up for the benefit the Priceless Planet Coalition, a global environmental organization committed to restoring 100 million trees by 2025. Around the lakeside view is a host of activities, from the newly installed LED Swing by Avida to Coffee Bean’s stand-alone store. The Nuvali Fountain of Lights runs on Fridays to Sundays until Jan. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Alviera holds 1st Northern Floats Fest in Pampanga

PORAC, PAMPANGA is brighter and more colorful this holiday season as Ayala Land and Leonio Land present the first-ever Alviera Northern Floats Festival. Ongoing until Dec. 17, the festival will highlight larger-than-life floats which will introduce Alviera’s Christmas characters: Alvie, Sandy, Christoff, Sparkles, Fin, and the Jingle Belles. There will be carnival-themed activities like game booths, zorbs, a kite display, as well as live music and food stalls. Festival goers can also enjoy special access to the SandBox adventure destination, bike trails, and the exclusive Alviera Country Club. For P125, guests can access the Alviera Northern Floats Festival and enjoy one Sandbox ride. For P375, guests can enter with a P150 food and drinks voucher, a P100 voucher for activities, and one SandBox ride. Meanwhile, for P525, guests get all that plus access to the Giant Swing, Free Fall, and Roller Coaster Zipline. The “ultimate” festival experience costs P725, inclusive of a one-day Alviera Country Club guest pass with complimentary food and drinks. Tickets are available via Tickelo. Visit the official Alviera Facebook page for more information.

ABS-CBN’s Tabing Ilog now on stage

TWO DECADES since its last episode, ABS-CBN’s Tabing Ilog is being reimagined and reinvigorated for new Gen-Z twists and trends on stage until Dec. 17. The play is an invitation for the young (and young at heart) to come together and celebrate the modern world through the power of music and storytelling. It brings together the talents of ABS-CBN, Star Magic, and the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA). At the helm of the production is director Phil Noble, lyricist-composer-arranger-musical director Vincent A. Dejesus, playwright Eljay Castro Deldoc, and choreographer Stephen Viñas. Tickets are now on sale via TicketWorld.