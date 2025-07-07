Style (07/07/25)

1 of 4

Tayo Studio presents Milkmaid Collection

TAYO STUDIO, a Filipino clothing brand “made by Filipinos, for Filipinos” which has a focus on sustainability by using deadstock fabric or leftover materials that would otherwise go to waste, this season introduces The Milkmaid Collection. A soft, romantic nod to countryside living, the collection is a fresh take on classics, featuring the season’s dreamiest colors, gentle silhouettes, and prints that feel both nostalgic and new. To see the collection, visit Tayo Studio’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and shoptayostudio.com.

HOKA, StudioPROBA team up for sneaker collection

HOKA’S latest collaboration is with StudioPROBA, a multidisciplinary design studio led by artist Alex Proba. This collaboration reimagines a selection of HOKA’s iconic silhouettes through StudioPROBA’s joyful, sculptural lens. The collection includes four distinctive colorways across three HOKA silhouettes: the Speedgoat 6, Ora Primo, and Kawana Mid. Each pair acts as a wearable artwork, blending vibrant color, texture, and function. The collection is available at HOKA exclusive stores in One Ayala Mall, GH Mall, SM Aura, and Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

New stores opening at Ayala Malls

AYALA MALLS has been refreshing its premier malls — Greenbelt, Glorietta, TriNoma, and Alabang Town Center (ATC) — with the intention of bringing in a wave of first-in-the-Philippines global brands, exclusive concepts, and “elevated lifestyle experiences.” Manila gets its first-ever taste of the playful yet polished NYC flair of Alice + Olivia and the Parisian chic and luxe bohemian style of Sandro and Maje, exclusively at Greenbelt. Golden Goose brings Italian cool with handcrafted sneakers and ready-to-wear pieces, exclusively at Greenbelt. ALO Yoga opens its first Philippine flagship store at Greenbelt, offering premium athleisure for active lifestyles. Down south, Rev* debuts at Alabang Town Center, a haven for runners featuring top brands like adidas, HOKA, Nike, and more. At Glorietta, Vivaia makes a sustainable statement with eco-friendly, fashion-forward footwear. Muji fans can now explore its flagship store at Glorietta, complete with its first-ever bakery. Fully Booked X Kinokuniya, blending local and Japanese favorites, is now open at Glorietta. At Greenbelt, fragrance aficionados can indulge in the scents of Diptyque and Maison Francis Kurkdjian (MFK). There will be a wave of new openings in the months ahead. ANKO, Australia’s home and lifestyle brand, opens at TriNoma this July, its first store in Northern Metro Manila and joining its Glorietta and ATC branches. JD Sports, the UK’s leading sneaker and sports fashion retailer, is landing at Glorietta. Parfum de Marly, known for its French fragrances, will debut later this year at Glorietta. Over at TriNoma, new cafés and restaurants will be opening in the latter half of 2025. These include coffeehouses H Proper Coffee Roasters, Key Coffee, and Coopers Coffee Haus; French-inspired restaurants Burnt Bean, Little Flour, and Paris Baguette. New shops will also be opening in TriNoma: Nat Geo, Hoka, ASICS, Mizuno, and Pomelo. For updates, follow Ayala Malls on social media at facebook.com/AyalaMalls360, Instagram @iloveayalamalls, and TikTok @iloveayalamalls, and visit Ayala Malls at www.ayalamalls.com.

Lucky Chinatown’s three new shops

IN THE HEART of Manila’s Binondo district, Lucky Chinatown mall has opened a couple of new shops. A celebration of Japanese pop culture, the Gashapon Bandai Official Shop lets customers spin a dial to acquire a mystery capsule which may be filled with anything from collectible anime figures to intricately crafted everyday replicas. Also open is Nitori, a mini department store filled with clean-lined furniture, intuitive storage, and textiles, all of which speak the quiet language of Japanese utility and grace. Then there is KKV, a store that reads like a design-forward bazaar, filled with rows of artful stationery and imaginative toys beside avant-garde cosmetics, trending home items, and unique snacks.