NATURAL materials, timeless design, and quiet luxury have characterized IKEA’s Stockholm collection for the past 40 years. With 93 newly designed pieces, the Swedish furniture giant aims to continue its goal to make indoor spaces comfortable.

During an event held at the Opus Mall in Bridgetowne, Quezon City, on July 3, IKEA presented items like sofas, dining chairs, cabinets, lampshades, and handwoven rugs and mouth-blown glass vases.

“Stockholm is our classic Scandinavian collection,” said Ricardo Pinheiro, country retail manager for IKEA Philippines. “The colors and materials are very suited to Filipino homes and way of living.”

Named after Sweden’s capital city, the Stockholm collection has gone through eight distinct editions over four decades, all sharing the same defining characteristic of modern Scandinavian design at affordable prices.

In its latest and largest iteration, the 96-piece collection boasts a diverse range of furniture, textiles, lighting, and accessories. Only three won’t be brought to the Philippines — armchairs that are “in the process of being localized,” according to Mr. Pinheiro.

“All the pieces reflect our ‘democratic design,’ which has five elements: function, form, quality, sustainability, and affordability,” he explained.

Deeply rooted in the urban and natural landscapes of Stockholm, the collection has rich earth tones that play against natural woods. Two sofas serve as the centerpieces to guide the collection: a wide modular sofa, and a solid pine wood frame sofa.

Rattan is one material that features prominently in several handcrafted pieces. It is used in the backrest of some dining chairs. Meanwhile, the bentwood chairs are made with a traditional technique where the beech wood is soaked and carefully bent by hand to form soft, rounded arches in the arms and back of the chairs.

The forest is a central character in the wool rugs handwoven by master weavers, showcasing birch tree patterns available in shades of green as well as in grayscale.

Finally, a selection of large mouth-blown-glass pieces stand out and blend well with the rest of IKEA’s ceramic tableware.

“Scandinavian classic style is very close also to our roots, where the quality, the choice of the materials, the functionality, and the sustainability come together in a nice way,” said Mr. Pinheiro.

He also told the press that, following the success of IKEA’s first store in Pasay City, plans for a second store are underway.

“I cannot tell you where, but very soon there will be more details,” he said.

Pieces from the Stockholm 2025 collection are now available at IKEA Philippines in Mall of Asia, Pasay City, and online. — Brontë H. Lacsamana