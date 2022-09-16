Stuff to do (09/16/22)

1 of 4

BP presents Equus, Bolero and Other Dances

AFTER two years of dancing online, Ballet Philippines (BP) returns to the live stage with Equus, Bolero, and Other Dances on Sept. 17 and 18 at the Main Theater of the Cultural Center of the Philippines. Equus, the Latin word for “horse,” represents the hard work put in by a dancer. A dancer’s work is likened to the work, strength, force, and grace of a horse. Bolero, danced to the music of Maurice Ravel, is steeped in Spanish influences. Other Dances (Dance Through Time), choreographed and restaged by BP Artistic Director Mikhail Martynyuk, is a mixed bill that represents Philippine culture and the significant events in its rich history. For more information and tickets, visit https://ballet.ph/equus/.

The Manila International Book Fair returns onsite

THE 2022 Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) is ongoing until Sept. 18 at the SMX Convention Center at Mall of Asia, Pasay City. There are over 100 exhibitors, with participating publishers including Anvil Publishing House, Ateneo De Manila University Press, Authors Press, Lampara Publishing, Our Daily Bread Ministries, Philippine Christian Bookstore, Phoenix Publishing House, Precious Pages, PSICOM, Rex Education, and Vibal Group. Other exhibitors include art and craft suppliers, tech businesses, and printers. Attendees can also look forward to book signings, talks by authors and publishers, and forums. One of these events is the book launch of advertising guru and BBDO-Guerrero founder David Guerrero’s book, The You-Have-To-Go-Through-a-Lot-Of-Crap-Ideas-To-Get-Good-Ideas Book on Sept. 17, 3 to 4 p.m. at Meeting Room 5. There will also be a panel discussion on Sept. 17, 2 to 3 p.m. in Meeting Room 5 hosted by Agam Agenda, about the role of literature and the arts in bringing attention to the climate crisis. The panel will be joined by trans-disciplinary artists, poets, and representatives from The Climate Reality Project Philippines and Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities. Aside from book launches and book talks, Milflores brings author Wilfredo Liangco for a book signing. Wilfredo Liangco’s Even Ducks Get Liver Cancer is a new release from Milflores about the real-life experience of a physician in the not-so-perfect healthcare industry of the Philippines. His book signing is scheduled on Sept. 17, 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ManilaBookFair/.

Film and history talk with Jerrold Tarog

IN LINE with Philippine Film Industry Month this September, Gateway Gallery’s KulturaSerye will bring to light discussions on how films become powerful agents of history education. Multi-awarded film director Jerrold Tarog will discuss the process of conceptualizing and shooting his films Heneral Luna (2015) and Goyo (2018) in a webinar on Sept. 17, 2 p.m. KulturaSerye is a free webinar on cultural, art, and heritage issues, featuring experts in their field. E-certificates will be given to those who will join KulturaSerye and answer the online feedback form after the talk. The program is supported by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation, and the official media partner The Philippine Online Student Tambayan (The POST). To receive alerts on the live stream of KulturaSerye, visit the Gateway Gallery Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/GatewayGalleryPH. The KulturaSerye event page is at https://fb.me/e/4NgOxTDAr.

UP-Diliman marks Martial Law declaration’s 50th year

THE UNIVERSITY of the Philippines-Diliman Office for Initiatives in Culture and the Arts (UPD-OICA) commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Martial Law through the project ML@50: Tugon at Tindig ng Sining. Revisiting this dark chapter of Philippine history is “necessary given the rising threat of historical revisionism and misinformation.” In line with this, the university will hold activities such as film series, webinars, exhibitions, and publications. Components of the project include the exhibit Kamao ang Hugis ng Puso: Neil Doloricon Retrospective (Sept. 15 to 30) at Gallery One, UP Fine Arts Gallery; The Marcos Regime Research: In Print and Online book and website launch on Sept. 23, 4 p.m.; the launch of the Kwentong Mulat – ML@50 virtual tour website on Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to noon, and onsite walking tour at 3 to 5 p.m.; A Name by Candlelight”: Subversive Lives Then and Now 24, a virtual hybrid stage reading on Sept. 22, 6 p.m.; and the announcement and awarding of winners of the Tugon at Tindig: Martial Law Memorial Tiktok Challenge on Oct. 17, 2 p.m. For more information about the project and its components, visit bit.ly/ML50UPDiliman. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/updoica.

G Music Fest offers 917 limited edition NFTs

THIS year’s G Music Fest gives festivalgoers a chance to get a 917 Limited Edition Non-Fungible Token (NFT) or unique digital identifier. Globe and MetaverseGo created the Gudi NFT in celebration of 917 #ExtraGDay, Globe’s annual day of giving rewards and surprises to its customers. Gudi grants Globe customers access to the G Music Fest on Sept. 17 at the Circuit Event Grounds, Makati, and gives them a chance to win prizes. G Music Fest is the first event to launch an NFT to enter a musical event. Gudi NFTs can be redeemed using Globe Rewards points on the New Globe One app from Sept. 12-17. Others may instead get Gudi Squad NFTs for 100 rewards points starting Sept. 18. Globe customers will not only get first access to the metaverse through redeemable NFTs but will also be treated to experiential digital installations from TRNZ, the exclusive artist of Superordinary Friends, a collection of avatars and NFTs each holding iconic food items. For more information, visit glbe.co/ExtraGDay.