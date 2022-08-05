Stuff to do (08/05/22)

1 of 4

Joseph the Dreamer adds 2 performances

TRUMPETS, INC. has announced the addition of two more performances for the closing weekend of the Bible-based musical Joseph The Dreamer. “The audience demand for tickets has surged since the opening weekend, so we decided to open two new shows to give the audience more chances to watch the musical,” Butch Jimenez, head of Trumpets, said in a statement. It stars Sam Concepcion, Gary Valenciano, and Kayla Rivera. The additional shows are scheduled for Aug. 6, 3 p.m., and Aug. 7, 8 p.m., at the Maybank Theater in BGC, Taguig. Tickets are available at Ticketworld (8891-9999).

Paolo Sandejas performs at Alabang Town Center

SINGER Paolo Sandejas will perform his hits — such as “Sway,” “Dad Jeans,” “Rock With You,” “Different Shade of Blue — in a mall show on Aug. 6, 6 p.m., at Alabang Town Center (ATC). Fans can get a seat by presenting a receipt for a minimum P1,000 spend from any ATC store (dated July 3 to Aug. 6) at the concierge. Official merchandise such as shirts and tote bags will be also sold during the event.

Talk, mural highlight PHL Book Fair in Lipa

A TALK with contributors to the Harvest Moon climate literature anthology will be held on Aug. 7, 3 p.m., as part of the Philippine Book Fair (PBF) in Lipa, Batangas. This will be alongside the creation of a mural in support of the When Is Now poetry/arts campaign, led by young artists in Batangas. The PBF will be held on Aug. 5 to 7 at The Outlets at Lipa, Batangas. For more information about Harvest Moon, When Is Now, and other projects of the Agam Agenda, visit http://agamagenda.com.

Ortigas Art Fest showcases art by political prisoners

CONCERNED Artists of the Philippines, vMeme, and Kapatid present the exhibit “When We’re Finally Out,” a showcase of artworks by political prisoners, at the Ortigas Arts Festival in Estancia Mall East Wing. The show runs until Aug. 7. Admission is free.

Language preservation focus of free film screenings

SELECTED international feature films and documentaries which highlight the significant role of language in identity-making were chosen by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde to be screened for free via Zoom. The films are: Tongues of Heaven (2013) by Anita Chang, an experimental documentary which focuses on the importance of saving a language, will be screened on Aug. 10; Keep Talking (2017) by Karen Lynn Weinburg, follows four Alaska Native women as they fight to preserve the endangered language Kodiak Alutiiq, Aug. 17; In My Blood It Runs (2019) by Maya Newell, is an observational historical film that tackles the inherited generational trauma caused by the dispossession of Aboriginal land, Aug. 24; Conlanging: The Art of Crafting Tongues (2017) by Britton Watkins is a feature documentary about the hobby of creating constructed languages such as Dothraki and High Valyrian, Klingon, and Na’vi, among others, Aug. 31. To register for the screenings, which are open to the public, e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph. For more information, visit the official Facebook page of MCAD https://www.facebook.com/MCADManila.