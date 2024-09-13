Stuff to Do (09/13/24)

1 of 6

Sustainable lifestyle change workshop

THE GREAT Women Engaging series of lectures will have its next session conducted by Marilen Gonzalez-Elizalde on Sept. 14. She will talk about the transformative art of metabolic switching, which is a sustainable and individualized fasting program. As a certified lifestyle coach and yoga teacher, Ms. Gonzalez-Elizalde uses a holistic approach towards wellness. The workshop will be held on Sept. 14, 10 a.m., at the YSpace at the Yuchengco Museum, ground floor of the RCBC Plaza, Ayala corner Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City. The regular entrance rate is P1,000, with a discounted rate of P800.

Pamana Voices, Alliance Française host movie night

AS PART of the exhibition Trajectories and Movements of Filipino People by the Pamana Voices of Philippine Heritage, which opened last weekend, there will be a movie night showing two different stories of cultural heritage. The films, SHOWPAO: The Filipinx-Montrealer Experience and Bontoc Eulogy, will be screened on Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the Multipurpose Hall of the Alliance Française de Manille (AFM), Nicanor Garcia St., Makati City. Admission to the event is free. For more details, visit AFM’s website and social media pages.

Red Ollero makes wrestling comeback

FILIPINO Pro Wrestling (FPW) is welcoming back its president, comedian and entertainer Red Ollero, to the ring as he makes his wrestling comeback in Unfinished Business. Set for Sept. 15, the local premium live pro-wrestling event at Baked Studios in Makati City aims to continue the momentum that the industry has enjoyed over the past few years. The show will provide a continuation of Mr. Ollero’s quarrel with the current FPW champion, Mike Madrigal, who stands defiant against the tyrannical boss who is out to get him. There will be a 5-on-5 elimination match between the two, with Quatro, The YOLO Twins, and Thiago on Team Red and James IDOL Martinez, Evan Carleaux, Cali Nueva, and Jeffrey on Team Mike. Tickets start at P1,000, exclusively at the link: https://ticket2me.net/event/21875. Baked Studios is at Warehouse B, Yakal St., San Antonio Village, Makati.

Grupo Kwadro celebrates 9th anniversary with exhibit

SINCE its establishment in 2015, Grupo Kwadro has been conducting weekly painting sessions to improve its members’ artistry, aside from keeping in touch with one another. Currently, the group meets every Tuesday for live portrait sessions, alternating between Gateway Gallery and a collector’s residence, both in Quezon City. The fruits of this constant collaboration will be seen in the group’s 9th anniversary exhibition entitled Harmony @ 9 at the Gateway Gallery, 5th floor, Gateway Tower, Araneta City in Quezon City. The show will run from Sept. 10 to 17.

I-Witness air old episodes to mark 25 years

AS long-form documentary program I-Witness marks its 25th year in 2024, it shall air a special series featuring powerful and uncommon stories of community heroism and selfless people on a mission. These old documentaries include Atom Araullo’s Kabilin sa Panapatan or “Eternal Gift to People”; Howie Severino’s Sa Ngalan ng Pangalan or “In Honor of Thy Name”; Mav Gonzales’ Swim for Gold; John Consulta’s Doctor on Boat; and Kara David’s Kapalit ng Katahimikan or “The Price of Silence.” These special episodes will air on Saturdays starting Sept. 14 until Oct. 12 at 10:15 p.m. on GMA. They can also be viewed on the international channel GMA Pinoy TV.

Culture Wars releases new single, opening for LANY

THE Austin, Texas rock band Culture Wars has dropped a new single, “Miley,” which blends rock and alternative music elements. By emphasizing guitars, the song pays homage to the romantic pop of the 1980s. It is one of the songs on their upcoming album, if not now, when?. In addition to this, they have announced that they are coming to Asia in September and October to open LANY’s shows in multiple cities. In Manila, these shows are on Oct. 12 at Philippine Arena, Bulacan, and Oct. 13-15 at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, Cebu.