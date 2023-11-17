Stuff to Do (11/17/23)

1 of 2

TV and voice stars join ManiPopCon lineup

FOR ManiPopCon 2023, a slew of TV and voice stars are joining Netflix’s One Piece actor Mackenyu, including Emily Swallow, who plays The Armorer in The Mandalorian; Diana Lee Inosanto, a martial artist who was Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth in the Disney+ series Ashoka; and Mela Lee, acclaimed for her voice acting in Mortal Kombat 11, Fate/Stay Night, and more. Fans of Star Wars, martial arts, animé, gaming, and pop culture will have the chance to connect with these guests at ManiPopCon 2023, to be held at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Paranaque from Nov. 17 to 19. For more information on ticket availability and event details, visit www.ticketmelon.com/manipopcon/manipopcon-2023.

Araneta City lights giant traditional belen

THE ICONIC BELEN, or nativity scene, in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City will be lit up on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. Located at the center aisle of Gen. MacArthur Ave. between Farmers Market and Farmers Garden, the traditional lighting of the giant belen has been held every holiday season since 1991. This year, it will be led by Araneta City executives and Quezon City government officials. The belen lighting follows the Christmas tree lighting held earlier in the week at Gateway Mall 2.

Jeepney Jazz session 3 focuses on urban folk

GROOVY singing and mesmerizing gongs will be the focus of the third Jeepney Jazz session at the Ayala Museum in Makati on Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. Vocalist Abby Clutario and guitarist-composer Johnny Alegre will lead HUMANFOLK, a pioneer in the contemporary Philippine and world music scene, in a show of kulintang music and OPM classics. Under the banner of indigenous and urban folk, HUMANFOLK mark the convergence of the musical styles of jazz, rock, and electronica blended with the local sounds of indigenous percussion. Those with tickets to the session will enjoy an open bar and pica-pica. Tickets are available at bit.ly/fhl-jeepneyjazz-s3 for P1,400.

Intramuros Evenings make a comeback

THIS year, the Intramuros Administration is reviving an old program from the 1990s called Intramuros Evenings, which will kick off with the re-staging of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Out-Of-The-Box (OTB) Series concert Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela on Nov. 18, 6 p.m., at the Baluarte de San Diego in Intramuros, Manila. The concert will feature performers from classical and musical theater, including Nenen Espina, Franco Laurel, Ayen Munji Laurel, Reuben Laurente, Lorenz Martinez, Shiela Valderrama Martinez, Jonathan Tadioan, and Karylle Tatlonghari. While the concert itself is free, entrance to the Baluarte de San Diego is priced at P75, discounted to P50 for students, senior citizens, and PWDs.

‘Incredible India’ pavilion at the International Bazaar

AN “Incredible India” pavilion is a feature at the International Bazaar 2023 on Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Philippine International Convention Center Forum 2 and 3 in Pasay City. Organized by the Embassy of India and the Bharati Indian Expat Women’s Association, the “Incredible India” pavilion will have six merchandise booths with Indian products and three food booths. On view will be mehendi art, Indian mirror work, Indian handloom textiles and clothing, fine jewelry, accessories, and folk art. Visitors can also purchase Indian spices and millets in celebration of the International Year of Millets 2023, along with a selection of Ayurvedic products. The International Bazaar is organized by the International Bazaar Foundation, Inc. in cooperation with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Diplomatic and Consular Corps of the Philippines, and Spouses of the Heads of Mission. Entrance fee is P150.