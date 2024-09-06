Stuff to Do (09/06/24)

1 of 7

Talk traces Pinoy pop’s jazz roots

FOR the next Jeepney Jazz Talk, the topic will be “May Riffs Na, May Grooves Pa: Calling Up Jazz from Pinoy Pop.” Musician and jazz professor Ronaldo Tomas will discuss the essentials of jazz and how today’s pop hits get a jazz makeover. The free talk will take place on Sept. 7, 2 p.m., at the Ayala Museum Function Room 1, Makati Ave., Makati City. It is presented by the Filipinas Heritage Library and Purefoods Deli. Mr. Tomas is a composer, arranger, music producer, educator, and scholar with a Bachelor of Music in Musicology from the University of the Philippines Diliman and a Master of Arts in Ethnomusicology from the Philippine Women’s University. He is currently completing his PhD in Composition at the University of Santo Tomas. The talk will also stream live on Facebook and Zoom. Register via bit.ly/fhl-jeepneyjazz-tomas.

Chef Tatung Sarthou holds cooking workshop

A COOKING demo and workshop by chef Tatung Sarthou will take place on his birthday on Sept. 7. The session will explore the roots of his passion for cooking and some of his most acclaimed dishes. It will be held at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City, Quezon City, starting at 4 p.m. The first 30 attendees at the event who have pre-registered via cheftatung.ph will receive something special.

Emo Night Manila hosts emo and pop punk party

THE largest emo and pop punk party in the Philippines, Emo Night Manila (ENM), will kick off on Sept. 7 at the Brooklyn Warehouse, Sampaloc, Manila. The DJ-based dance party will feature anthems from the 2000s, bringing together emo and pop-punk fans for a night of music and camaraderie. The annual event is expected to draw some 900 guests, following a successful anniversary celebration in June in Boracay. Joining the festivities will be guest DJs Fahmy and Polina from Emo Night Bangkok. For more details and to secure tickets, visit emonightmanila.helixpay.ph.

Carnival-themed Paw Fest at Robinsons Magnolia

THE Paw Fest returns on Sept. 7 and 8 at Robinsons Magnolia, with the theme “carnival extravaganza.” The festival will occupy the Upper Ground Floor, Atrium, and Central Garden from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be multiple events such as the Pawlympics on Sept. 7, 5 p.m., where pets of all shapes and sizes can go head-to-head in navigating obstacle courses and performing tricks. On Sept. 8, 4 p.m., the runway will welcome stylish pets for a Pet Fashion Show, with the grand winner earning an overnight stay at the Hilton Manila, while the second and third runners-up will win overnight vouchers at Summit Hotels. Free deworming services by Care of the Furr Project Animal Hospital will be available on Sept. 7, and a pet blessing will be held on both days at 2 p.m. By using the code GRABPAWFEST, attendees can enjoy discounts on GrabPet rides. Malayan Pet Insurance is also giving away free pet policy insurance during the program, along with loot bags filled with goodies from Pooch Park, Pet Lovers Centre, Dentalight, and Moochie.

Araneta City run club to take over Cubao streets

THE first-ever aRUNeta Run Club in Araneta City will be closing multiple streets to accommodate community running, jogging, walking, and dancing activities on Sept. 8, from 4:30 a.m. onwards. The event will start at the Red Gate of the Smart Araneta Coliseum with a dance warm-up for everyone. Streets in Quezon City’s Araneta City that will be closed to vehicular traffic include Gen. MacArthur Ave., Gen. Aguinaldo Ave., Times Square Ave., Gen. Romulo Ave., Gen. Roxas Ave., Gen. Malvar Ave., and Gen. Araneta Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

KTO Manila Office hosts Korea Travel Fiesta 2024

THE Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Manila Office is opening the Korea Travel Fiesta 2024 this weekend to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Korea. This two-day event, on Sept. 7 and 8 at the Glorietta Activity Center and Palm Drive Activity Center at the Ayala Center, Makati City, will spotlight Korea’s vibrant tourism and culture for Filipino audiences. Interactive activities include trying on traditional hanbok and Korean school uniforms, writing one’s name in Hangeul, capturing four-cut photos, dancing to popular K-Pop songs, and crafting DIY souvenirs. Attendees can also find exclusive deals on flights, tours, and promotions from partner airlines, travel agencies, banks, mobile wallets, and telecommunications companies. Select tour packages will feature a $75 discount. The event’s opening ceremony will feature K-Pop star Xiumin from EXO, who will perform his hit singles. The festivities will conclude with a closing ceremony featuring the Filipino singer Maki. Admission to the Korea Travel Fiesta 2024 is free.

Robinsons Malls holds activities for Grandparents Day

AT Robinsons Antipolo, the RMusic Fest featuring the hits of The CompanY will serenade grandparents on Sept. 8, 4 p.m. On Sept. 7 and 8, various Robinsons Malls nationwide will have heirloom recipe demos, bingo games, gardening workshops, bonsai exhibits, and free caricatures in partnership with the local artists of ARTablado. There will also be a jigsaw puzzle competition care of the Jigsaw Puzzle Community of the Philippines. Select Robinsons Malls will be offering free basic health consultations and eye check-ups for grandparents on both days. On Sept. 8, grandparents can go on a movie date in any Robinsons Movieworld branch to enjoy a special ticket price.

Araneta City celebrates Grandparents Day

ARANETA CITY in Quezon City will hold various activities on Sept. 8, Grandparents Day. First is the ’70s Groove Party at the Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2, which will play nostalgic 1970s hits so people can dance the whole day. At the Gateway Mall Activity Area from 10 a.m. onwards, a chess competition will be held so that veterans can show off their mastery of chess. The Grand Health Day at Farmers Plaza Activity Area will offer free medical services like blood pressure checks and consultations for the entire day. For grandparents who want to bond with their grandchildren, the PAINT-A-SILYA activity in Ali Mall’s MacArthur Activity Area allows them to paint colorful rocking chairs from 1 p.m. onwards.