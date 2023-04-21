Stuff to do (04/21/23)

1 of 11

Peninsula holds its biggest wedding fair

The Peninsula Manila mounts its biggest wedding fair yet, “Weddings at The Peninsula… and More 2023,” on April 22 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in cooperation with Christine Ong-Te Events (COTE) and Manila Fashion Festival (MFF). The fair gives attendees the chance to peruse and choose from a range of wedding and celebratory essentials, each one chosen for their signature style and savoir faire — from bridal finery to tabletop decorations, cakes and bouquets to honeymoon and holiday destinations, photographers, events hosts, and many more. Many exhibitors will offer giveaways, but the best prizes will be that of The Peninsula Manila’s “Couple Goals Hunt” where lucky guests will have the chance to win a three-day/two-night stay for two with breakfast at The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Tokyo, and The Peninsula Bangkok, along with other prizes. On April 22, there will be a series of fashion shows, The Peninsula Bridal Collection, featuring bridal wear by Filipino designers like Joey Samson, Hannah Kong, Mak Tumang, Banggo Niu, Jo Rubio, Jojie Lloren, Ivarluski Aseron, Steph Tan, JC Buendia, the students of F.A.B. Creatives, and the designers of the Fashion & Design Council of the Philippines (FDCP). In cooperation with Manila Fashion Festival, The Peninsula Bridal Collection will be shown at The Lobby, starting at 3 p.m. with the collection of Steph Tan; 4 p.m. with F.A.B. Creatives students and mentors Ivarluski Aseron, JC Buendia, Joey Samson, and Jojie Lloren; 5 p.m. with Banggo Niu; 6 p.m. with Hannah Kong, Jo Rubio, and Mak Tumang; and 7 p.m. with the FDCP. The fair also gives a chance to future brides and grooms to check out the hotel’s venues, like the Rigodon Ballroom or The Conservatory. Also, the hotel’s events managers on hand to answer any questions. A lot of the vendors at “Weddings at The Peninsula… and More 2023” will offer special deals or discounts. Book on the same day and save even more. For inquiries regarding the wedding fair, call 887-2888, extension 6579 and 6573 (Wedding Sales), e-mail jonnayeh@peninsula.com or marizsison@peninsula.com, or visit peninsula.com.

CCP marks Earth Day with art installations, film screening

IN celebration of Earth Day on April 22, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will unveil a series of public art installations in collaboration with several visual artists to be held at various locations in the CCP Complex starting April 20. The conceptual installations will showcase a diverse array of natural, indigenous, and found objects and materials transformed into public art, with the aim of promoting public consciousness about environmental issues. For this year, one solo and one group of visual artists will exhibit their artworks: Tanod-Lupa (Nature Guardians) by Abdulmari “Toym” De Leon-Imao, and Surogpon Kita by Bicol-based non-profit Kintab Artists Group, Inc. Surogpon Kita can be viewed until May 28. The CCP Film, Broadcast, and New Media will also showcase a selection of films that pay tribute to the lives of patriotic Filipino environmentalists and earth warriors with the installation of CCP Cinema Under the Stars and CCP Arthouse Cinema. Catch these Gawad Alternatibo films for free: Himig Himbing, Balitok by She Andes, and Walang Hanggang Buhay ni Leonardo Co by Nannette Matilac on April 20, 3 p.m. at the CCP Liwasang Kalikasan. At 8 p.m., watch Ani, a Cinemalaya film by Kim Zuñiga and Sandro Del Rosario. From April 20 to 30, the CCP main building will also light up with earth colors which the public may view from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Dia del Libro at Intramuros

THE INTRAMUROS Branch of Instituto Cervantes de Manila will host a celebration of World Book Day, or Día del Libro, on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Día del Libro will feature Manila top bookstores and publishing houses that will be selling a wide array of books at a 20% discount. Following the tradition in Spain, every book purchase would entitle one to a free rose. And for this year’s celebration, Instituto Cervantes will be giving out hundreds of books for free. Apart from the book market, visitors to Día del Libro will be treated to poetry recitals, free Spanish classes, book presentations, street art, games, exhibits, storytelling sessions, Spanish food, as well as fun activities for the children. Among the writers who will be signing copies during the event are Jessica Zafra, Charlson Ong, Wilfredo Liangco, Katrina Martin, Kannika Claudine D. Peña, and Vince Groyon. Book lovers will also have the chance to attend book presentations organized by some publishers. The program schedule can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/1224034514883637. Instituto Cervantes is challenging visitors to join a Quixotic attempt: to handwrite Don Quixote de La Mancha. The final hand-written book will be deposited in the Library of Instituto Cervantes. People interested in taking part in the writing of Don Quijote can join on the same day with no prior registration. Participants in the handwriting chain will receive a rose. Instituto Cervantes is also inviting poetry lovers to recite verses written in Spanish by Filipino poets in the 2nd Recital of Filhispanic Poetry. All the recorded recitations will be compiled in a video that will be posted on the Instituto Cervantes Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@InstitutoCervantesManila at the end of April. Interested poetry aficionados can register at https://forms.office.com/e/EZwcmKDsTN. As one of the perks of Día del Libro, Instituto Cervantes will offer a 10% discount and special gifts for those enrolling for Spanish classes on April 22. And to cap it off, Instituto Cervantes will close Día del Libro 2023 with a live concert featuring Filipino rock band Talahib People’s Music at 5:30 p.m. Admission to all Día del Libro activities is free on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit the website www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.

MCAD marks Earth Day with graphic design workshop

IN COMMEMORATION of Earth Day on April 22, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde will host a free graphic design and lettering workshop on climate change for children ages 12 to 16. Entitled “A, B, C’s of Climate Change,” the hybrid event explores how visual communication increases the awareness and understanding by the youth on messages that pertain to current environmental issues. It will educate the participants on how to plan and project their ideas and experiences into visual and textual contents. The workshop will be facilitated by Filipino contemporary artist and painter Tia Avila. The workshop is free. It will be held on April 22, at 2 p.m. Interested participants may register through https://forms.gle/oif8Uzvnm76hKZGWA. For more information, e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph or call 8230-5100 local 3897.

Encantada at the Met

Alice Reyes Dance Philippines will perform Encantada, the neo-ethnic ballet of National Artist for Dance Agnes D. Locsin, at the Manila Metropolitan Theater along Taft Ave., Manila, on April 21 and 22, 7:30 p.m., and April 22, 2 p.m. The landmark piece introduced audiences to Ms. Locsin’s neo-ethnic choreography — a fusion of ethnic dance, modern dance, and classical ballet — and later helped cement her legacy as a dance pioneer. It features music by Joey Ayala and a libretto by Al Santos. This year’s restaging, overseen by Ms. Locsin, 65, stays as faithful to the original as possible. The iconic Encantada mountain by National Artist for Theater and Design Salvador “Badong” F. Bernal will rise in the Manila Metropolitan Theater.

CASA San Miguel’s faculty recital

CASA San Miguel will hold the CUERDAS Faculty Concert featuring Renee Vie Soterio on April 23 at 3 p.m. At the young age of 12, Ms. Soterio began to learn the violin as a scholar of the CASA San Miguel music program and later became a student of Alfonso “Coke” Bolipata. Soon after that, she was made a member of the Pundaquit Virtuosi, now an active teacher of the Cuerdas School, mentoring some of the current members of the Pundaquit Virtuosi. Tickets are P200. For details call 0907-082-6692 or 0917-838-2752.

BGC holds Pet Huddle

THE 4TH Pet Huddle, which was originally scheduled for April 15 and 16 at Fifth Avenue at Bonifacio High Street, will now be held on April 22-23. The event, which started in 2021, is held in partnership with pet apparel line Hey Pacey. Fifty merchants are participating this year, and among the activities for pets are a Pet Parade, a Pet Blessing, and a Pawject Runway. For more information follow BGC’s Facebook facebook.com/bonifacioglobalcityph/ and Instagram @bonifacioglobalcity.

Summer of fitness and fun activities at Ortigas Land

Ortigas Land offers locations where visitors (and their pets) can enjoy a diverse range of fun, recreational activities this summer. Ortigas Land’s many outdoor areas located at Ortigas East and Capitol Commons in Pasig City, and Circulo Verde in Quezon City all have safe jogging paths, as well as open spaces where one can stretch and do yoga, arnis, boxing and sparring. There are also bike lanes, plus benches and picnic spots. Circulo Verde (CV) in Quezon City has a couple of places that can be reserved for practice and official games. The CV Quad is a convertible court suited for basketball and volleyball enthusiasts. Interested players can reserve the court via CV Quad’s Facebook page for P1,200 per hour for Day Time (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and P1,500 per hour for Night Time (5-10 p.m.). Add a scoreboard and shot clock for P200 per hour. For football there is the Palms Arena field. From Monday to Thursday, it can be reserved for the Normal Hour rate of P3,000 (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Peak Hour rate of P3,500 (6 p.m. to midnight). From Friday to Sunday, the Normal Hour rate is at P3,500 and Peak Hour is at P4,000. CV Quad and Palms Arena are located at Circulo Verde, Bagumbayan, Quezon City. Ortigas Land also has pet-friendly spots. Take your dogs for a walk or jog at the Capitol Commons Park at Capitol Commons, Camino Verde Rd., Pasig City. The open park is spacious enough to let dogs run and play. Over at Hachi Park in Circulo Verde, pet owners can let their dogs run around off leash and play with other dogs. The 365-square-meter enclosed space has convenient trash bins to dispose of a dog’s waste. Grab something to eat at Tiendesitas while walking the dog at The Grounds in Ortigas East, an open-air outdoor space. One can also stock up on supplies at the nearby Pet Village in Tiendesitas. The Grounds is located at Central Drive, Ortigas East, Pasig City. For more information, follow Ortigas Land on Facebook and Instagram. Download the Ortigas Malls app to sign up for the Ortigas Community Card.