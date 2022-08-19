Stuff to do (08/19/22)

1 of 5

MaArte Fair returns to The Pen

Manila welcomes back MaArte Fair, the fundraising bazaar that benefits the Museum Foundation of the Philippines, on Aug. 19 to 21. The foundation’s mission is to raise funds and awareness for the National Museum of the Philippines and its network. The overarching theme of MaArte at The Pen 2022 is to celebrate the Filipino creative soul. MaArte will recognize not just traditional Filipino craft and design but also bring to the fore contemporary Philippine design in the fields of fashion, furniture, and accessories. The fair’s highlights include apparel and accessories, contemporary furniture and home décor, and heirloom, jewelry, and traditional textiles. Part of MaArte is “SLIM at The Lobby: A Special Exhibition,” curated by Mark Lewis Higgins, which will be on view until Aug. 27. The exhibit features a vignette of ensembles by National Artist for Fashion Design Salvacion Lim Higgins (Slim), with dresses dating from 1952 to the early 1980s. Also, part of the fair are a number of talks which will be held at the hotel’s Salon de Ning. On Aug. 19 (2 p.m.) Sheryl Ebon-Martinez give talk titled “A Teapot’s Journey: A Brief History,” about her fascination with tea and how this led her to become a potter at the age of 40. On Aug. 20 (2 p.m.), Nazareno/Lichauco’s Rita Nazareno (Zacarias 1925) and Gabby Lichauco (Open Studio) will share their insights, experiences, and practices regarding today’s Philippine contemporary craft and design landscape in a talk titled “Philippine Design and Craft by Nazareno/Lichauco.” On Aug. 21 (2 p.m.), Mark Lewis Higgins will facilitate a talk titled “Paris and Manila: A Tale of Two Cities: The Golden Age of Haute Couture on the Opposite Sides.” Admission to the talks is free.

Pawchella: A Benefit Concert in honor of Animal Welfare

PAWSSION Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of rescued animals, is holding a benefit concert on Aug. 20 at Bonifacio Global City to raise funds for and awareness of stray animals in the country. The concert will be held at 5th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig from 2-9 p.m. on Aug. 20. Sud, Orange and Lemons, and Bini among others, have agreed to perform for free in support of the cause. While the concert is free, patrons can register here at https://www.jotform.com/221738904606459 and pledge a month’s worth of food, shelter, and medicines for P1,500 and get access to the VIP area during Pawchella and a bottled coffee flask from Stay Up Espresso Bar. Founded in October 2018, Pawssion Project has since sheltered, rescued, spayed & neutered, and rehomed over 5,000 animals. The organization is now appealing for funding through various activities in celebration of International Homeless Animals Day (IHAD). Pawssion Project’s IHAD campaign and festivities began with a kick-off event on Aug. 14 in the BHS Central Amphitheater featuring, sunset yoga, acoustic sets, and demos of low-cost services, accompanied by a special IHAD Adoption Drive in Market! Market!. An Art Exhibit featuring the harsh realities of stray animals was set up in Bonifacio High Street on Aug. 15 and will run until Aug. 20. For more information on Pawchella and Pawssion Project, follow Pawssion Project on Facebook and Instagram.

Newport World Resorts hosts Star Wars exhibit

NEWPORT MALL’S latest exhibition “Far, Far Away” features a unique toy and art collection by Imagine Nation Studios (INS). Characters from the Star Wars films are reimagined as toys, decked out in street culture outfits. Among the figures are Trooper Boy, Vader Boy, Fett Boy, C-3PBoy, and Spray2-D2. The large figures are made of fiberglass, while their smaller counterparts are resin. Adding to the intergalactic experience are contemporary paintings inspired by the film franchise such as Trooper Money, Vader Money, and Dog Day After. The “Far, Far Away” exhibition is open until Sept. 4, at the GF Newport Mall. Selected pieces are available for purchase through the INS contact person at 0905-410-9411 or e-mail ins.designteam@gmail.com.

Spending a day at Tiendesitas Pet Village

SINCE IT opened in 2005, the Tiendesitas Pet Village has earned a reputation as a pet paradise with its clusters of stores that cater to pet needs. It suggests one’s pet get a health check at Animal Care Specialists; then go pet shopping at Pet Co., which offers pet furniture, wet and dry food, starter kits for new puppies and kittens, pet accessories, diapers and clothing, health supplies, and grooming products. The Tiendesitas Pet Village also has an open space for pets called the Paw Park, where it hosts regular play dates like Pet Meetup events with dog trainer Lestre Zapanta. Pets can be groomed by professionals at the DivineLife where staff will trim their excess floof, cut their nails, detangle matted fur, clean their ears and sacs, and brush their teeth. There is also Petville by Purple Groom where pets can have a nap while you shop. Petville will look after pets on an hourly basis, daily, or weekly. Pets get perks when they become a member of the Ortigas Malls Elite Pet Society. Applicable in all Ortigas Malls — Tiendesitas, Greenhills and Estancia Mall — the membership gives pets their unique pet ID, exclusive freebies, pet shopping discounts, and a cake on their birthday when a stamp card is completed. Download the Ortigas Malls mobile app available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store to register.