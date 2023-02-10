Stuff to Do (02/10/23)

1 of 5

Love and flowers at Century City Mall

FLOWERS, chocolates, promos, and proposals are highlights at Makati’s Century City Mall this February. At the Enchanted Flower Shop, customers get an automatic 10% off when they place bouquet orders until Feb. 10. They can also take a creative snapshot at the Enchanted Flower Arch at Level 1 of the mall’s Main Entrance, upload it on their Facebook accounts with #MonthInFullBloom included in the caption, for a chance to win Enchanted Flower Shop’s featured blooms. Meanwhile, the mall’s cinema offers a 10% discount for engagement proposals throughout February. A proposal booth, set up in partnership with M Proposal, can be found by the Main entrance at Level 1 Al Fresco. Edi’s Bistro and Deli is offering free wine for dine-in customers until Feb. 14. Live acoustic music performances will be held at Level 4 Al Fresco on Feb. 10, 14, and 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. The Lover’s Lane Market at Level 1, Main Atrium, is where you can buy gifts.

Night at the Museums tour

IN LINE with Renacimiento Manila’s Carnival des las Artes de Manila, the Night at the Museums tour will be held on Feb. 14, 5 p.m., a project of the Heritage Collective, Akim — Ang Kuwentong Inuwi Mo/Manila Girls, and Manila By Night. Slots are limited for 20 people. Meet up is at Calvo Building Lobby, Escolta Street, Binondo. To register, visit https://forms.gle/urLXF9BwzjZXhgda9. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TheHeritageCollective.

Dining and music at Newport World Resorts

THE WHOLE month of February is all about love at Newport World Resorts. Lovers get a special treat with the return of La Serenata at the Casa Buenas. On Feb. 12, 13, and 14, from 6-11 p.m., diners can enjoy a seven-course dinner paired with fine wine and romantic music. An evening at a Couple’s Table starts at P10,000 net. The exclusive La Cupula package is available at P40,000 net for up to six diners, and the Pamilya Table is available for booking at P50,000 net for a group of eight. Casa Buenas is located at the Hotel Okura Manila, Newport Grand Wing. For reservations, contact 7908-8988 or 0917-878-8312. Meanwhile, Bar 360 will see Juan Miguel Salvador and The Authority Band bring their high-energy show of 1980s music back to the stage on Feb. 10, at 11:15 PM, with Variation Six getting the ball rolling from 9 p.m. On Saturday, In Heat performs at 9 p.m. and Tirso Cruz IV & The TAC 4 at 11:15 p.m.; while DK3 cap off the weekend on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. Get lost in love and good music at state-of-the-art The Grand Bar and Lounge with the disco fever rhythm of Judith Banal on Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. The Oeuvre performs on Thursdays at 8:45 p.m.; Spirit on Fridays at 9:15 p.m.; and Soul Republiq on Saturdays at 9:15 p.m. Enjoy laid-back acoustic sessions at El Calle Food and Music Hall with award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer Nino Alejandro on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m., followed by Cass at 10:15 p.m. Witness a week full of serenades starting Thursday with JV Decena at 8 p.m. and Julia Serad at 10:15 p.m. Setting the Friday mood are Musica at 8 p.m. and Hello Ceasar at 10:15 p.m.. On Sunday at 7 p.m., grab the mic and sing a love song in the Karaoke Night. At House Manila, the world-class DJs on deck take guests on a whirlwind ride. The party energy goes extra wild on Fame Fridays with Abbduct, Victor Pring, Jet Boado, and more. This Is Our House gets everyone into the weekend overdrive on Sunday night with Marx, Xiao, Margaux Luela, and more. Single’s Night will be held on Feb. 11 at KAO, the newest VIP nightlife destination inside Newport Mall. For inquiries and reservations for Single’s Night, contact KAO at 0917-122-4210. For more information on La Seranate and these Valentine’s shows and other All For Love offers, visit www.newportworldresorts.com .