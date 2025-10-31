Stuff to Do (10/31/25)

1 of 3

Spend Halloween night at Greenbelt

AYALA MALLS is holding “After Dark: Step Into the Unknown,” a night of music, mystery, and revelry on Oct. 31 at Greenbelt 3 Park, 6 p.m. onwards. Those who want to participate must present a receipt from any Greenbelt store dated Oct. 24 to 31 at the registration table. No minimum spend is needed. Upon entrance, partygoers can access games, craft drinks, live music, and a special surprise dance performance.

Go to a Halloween rave at Okada Manila

TOUTED as Manila’s biggest Halloween rave of the year, &FRIENDS HALLOWEEN, hosted by &Friends Fest, is inviting party people to come to the dance floor of The Cove at Okada, Manila, on Oct. 31. It will have three different stages, featuring mainstream DJs and club artists at the indoor area and open-air beat-makers at the garden area. Names include Rock2, Dabin, BEAUZ, SABAI, and Y3llo. Doors open at noon for the outdoor partygoers and 2 p.m. for the interior of The Cove. Tickets, with General Admission priced at P3,750 and VIP at P6,500, are available via TicketMelon.

Try out a Halloween maze at Solaire

SOLAIRE RESORT Entertainment City’s Grand Ballroom transforms into a maze perfect for kids and adults. On Oct. 31 at 2 p.m., families and children can wander through Solaire Street inside the Grand Ballroom for trick-or-treat, carnival games, arts and crafts, and meet enchanting characters from their favorite shows. Starting 9 p.m., the ballroom turns wicked where adults can enjoy cocktail lounges, themed bar experiences, and DJ performances by Mars Miranda, Patrick Oliver, Jimmy Nocon, and more. Families can complete all activities, get their passports stamped, and win special prizes at eight vignettes. These include the Velvet Manor, Wand & Whimsy, Castle Dracula, Blood Moob Den, Tomb of the Curse, the Abandoned Lab, House of Gwi-Ma, and the Wicked Hollow. Some of the attractions double as spooky grown-up places at night (including the Macabre Lounge Bar, Blood Bar, Crimson Bar, and Light Stick Bar). Secure tickets at https://sec.solaireresort.com/offers/entertainment/halloween-at-solaire-street#night.

Celebrate Halloween like a grown-up at Solaire Resort North

SOLAIRE RESORT North will host the Black Swan Halloween Soirée on Oct. 31 as the Skybar partners with Bacardí Philippines to create exclusive new cocktails for Halloween. For P1,000++ per person, guests get unlimited servings of the cocktails and luxury bottle packages made for the night. DJ Eva Smalls will provide the music. Slip into your best Black Swan-inspired outfit for the night and indulge in the dark. For more of a thriller, visit Quezon Club in your best costume, where the evening lines up a set of acts to spice up Friday festivities. Performers include French-Vietnamese harpist and singer Heloise La Harpe, an energetic dance routine by Quezon Club’s own in-house performers the Quezon Collective, high-octane beats by DJ Brenda Muñoz and DJ Earl Austin, and a special performance by impersonator Daryl “MJ” Jackson. For reservations and inquiries, visit sn.solaireresort.com/offers/dining/skybar-spirits-unleashed, call 8888-8888 or e-mail snrestaurantevents@solaireresort.com to book a table.

Celebrate Halloween party at City of Dreams

CITY OF DREAMS Manila has spooky surprises and dining and entertainment offerings at its entertainment center, DreamPlay. It is hosting “Troll or Treat” on Nov. 1, which has the standard trick-or-treating at stores in the complex, and a Best in Costume contest, where the winner is awarded an overnight stay at Hyatt Regency Manila with breakfast for two. DreamPlay’s regular participant and non-participant tickets are offered for P1,500 and P350, respectively.