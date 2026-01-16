Stuff to Do (01/16/26)

1 of 3

Watch CAST’s staged readings

CAST PH’s (The Company of Actors in Streamlined Theatre) is once again presenting its annual staged readings. The theme of this year’s season (its 6th) is “RE-ORIENT — Narratives from Asian Voices.” As has been done every year during the CAST PH Staged Reading Series, the titles of the plays are not revealed beforehand. The plays take place over the course of four weeks (every Sunday), starting on Jan. 11 with Play #1, which was English by Sanaz Toosi, directed by Sarah Facuri, and starring Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Justine Peña, Jordan Andrews, Chaye Mogg, and Mayen Bustamante-Cadd. Play #2 will be presented on Jan. 18. It will be directed by Jaime del Mundo and feature Tarek El Tayech and Nelsito Gomez. On Jan. 25, Play #3 will be directed by Guelan Varela-Luarca. It will star Jenny Jamora, Zoë De Ocampo, Jam Binay, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Dolly de Leon, and Roselyn Perez, with stage directions to be read by Monty Uy. The season ends on Feb. 1 with Play #4 which will be directed by Caisa Borromeo. It will feature Jillian Ita-as, Kakki Teodoro, George Schulze, Yanah Laurel, Alfredo Reyes, and Miren Alvarez-Fabregas. There are only 100 seats per performance, priced at P500 each. For tickets, visit the company’s Google Form. All performances will be held at The Mirror Theatre Studios, 5th floor, SJG Center, Kalayaan Ave., Makati City. Performances are at 3 and 8 p.m.

Attend PPO’s 2026 opener: Preludi

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) opens the new year with PPO Concert V: Preludi on Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. Under the baton of PPO music conductor and principal conductor Grzegorz Nowak, the program will feature soprano Andion Fernandez and pianist Szymon Nehring. Tickets are available via https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=PPOCON526.

Try out new fitness experiences at GH Mall

GH MALL at San Juan’s Greenhills Shopping Center, balances the overindulgence of the Christmas season by going healthy in January and offering a lineup of sports and wellness activities. There is the Table Tennis Academy, running until Jan. 31 at the 4F Tech Hub. Mallgoers can also play pickleball at the 5th floor until Jan. 31. The “Motion in Glow” Zumba sessions at the 6F roof deck run every Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. “Step & Groove” dance sessions occur in the same location and at the same time on Wednesdays, while yoga is available on Fridays.

Watch 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

THE zombie thriller 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — the fourth film in the 28 Years Later trilogy — is now showing in Philippine theaters. The series depicts the onslaught of the Rage virus where humanity is left to adapt to the dangerous environment. One of the survivors is Dr. Ian Kelson, played by three-time Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes. The film title takes its name from the massive ossuary with which the character finds comfort in tending and honoring the dead. It is out now in cinemas nationwide.