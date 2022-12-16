Stuff to do (12/16/22)

1 of 9

Air Supply returns to Manila

AUSTRALIAN rock duo Air Supply returns for a two-night concert at Newport World Resorts on Dec. 15 and 16. Graham Russel and Russel Hitchcock are famous for hits such as “Every Woman in the World,” “All Out of Love,” and “Just Another Woman.” Tickets are still available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets with prices ranging from P2,500 to P11,000. For inquiries, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team (0917-823-9602, 0917-807-9387, 0917-658-9378), Ticketworld (8891-9999), or SM Tickets (8470-2222).

Holidaze at Shangri-La Plaza

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA gets into the festive Holidaze mood with music, food, and Santa. ChubbyCon, the annual food convention by the Masarap Ba? Community, is returning to Shang on Dec. 15-18 at the Grand Atrium for “It’s A Christmasarap Parteh!” food event. It showcases the food brands tried, tested, and rated “masarap” by the online foodie community. Children will get the chance to have their photos taken with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 17 and 23 at 3 p.m., at Level 1. Present a single receipt of a purchase of at least P500 from any Shangri-La store from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 to get a ticket for the photo session with Santa. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Simbang Gabi at the CCP

IN KEEPING with the Filipino Christmas traditions, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will hold the nine dawn masses, collectively known as Simbang Gabi, celebrated in cooperation with Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, from Dec. 16 to 24, 5 a.m., at the CCP Main Ramp. There will also be Anticipated Masses from Dec. 15 to 23 at 9 pm, via the official CCP Facebook Page and CCP’s YouTube Channel. The anticipated masses will be celebrated in partnership with regional parishes from around the country. The virtual anticipated masses aim to reach out to Filipinos and other Catholics from across the archipelago and the world. The Masses will be in English and/or Filipino language. The Simbang Gabi novena masses will culminate with a Misa de Aguinaldo (Christmas Eve Mass) on Dec. 24, 8 p.m., live on-site at the CCP Main Theater. There will be a pre-mass program at 7 p.m., featuring invited choral groups, the Manila Symphony Orchestra performing traditional tunes, and soprano Myramae Meneses. As a finale, the Philippine Madrigal Singers will lead a 100-voice chorale in singing Christmas carols with the Manila Symphony Orchestra. For more information, call the CCP Venue Operations Division at 8832-1125 loc. 1412/1413. Or follow the official CCP social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tiktok.

Christmas concert at the museum

THE YUCHENGCO Museum celebrates the season with Kundiman & Carols: A Night with Krissan Manikan-Tan, on Dec. 16, 7 p.m. The show also features pianist Belinda Salazar. For ticket reservations, contact 8889-1234 or e-mail yspace@yuchengcomuseum.org. The Yuchengco Musuem is located at RCBC Plaza, corner Ayala Ave. and Senator Gil J. Puyat Ave., Makati City.

Handel’s Messiah at the CCP

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) celebrates the Christmas season with a performance of Handel’s Messiah, featuring the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philippine Madrigal Singers, on Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Main Theater. For tickets call the CCP Box Office at 8832-3704, 8832-1125 local 1409; TicketWorld at 0917-550-6997 (Globe), 0999-954-5922 (Smart), or visit https://bit.ly/PPOMetamorphosisConcert4.

Banda Rito, Banda Roon presents marching bands

SEVEN brass bands, with a twirling baton group, march their way to the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and celebrate the holiday season on Dec. 17, 3 p.m., at the CCP Complex, followed by exhibition drills at the CCP Front Lawn at 4 p.m. The event is open to the public. Dubbed Banda Rito, Banda Roon, the marching band show aims to highlight the rich brass band history and heritage in the Philippines while ushering in the lively and vibrant Paskong Pinoy spirit. The brass bands joining the celebration are: the Color Guard of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard Brass Band, the Anak Zapote Band, Banda 96, Banda El Gobernador, and the San Lorenzo Ruiz Band. Joining them is the Baton Twirling Group. Admission is free. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/culturalcenterofthephilippines/.

Swedish DJ Alesso to perform live in Manila

OVATION Productions presents DJ Alesso on Dec. 17, 2022 at the SMDC Festival Grounds. Alesso (Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad) is a Swedish DJ and music producer who has worked with numerous artists, Including Tove Lo, Hailee Steinfeld, Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Usher, David Guetta, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Liam Payne. The concert also features Acraze, Ace Ramos, Martin Pulgar, Marc Marasigan, Rico Arce, KATDJ, Deuce, Katsy Lee, and David Ardiente. Tickets available via ovationtickets.com and ticketnet.com.ph.

CCP holds Cinema Under The Stars

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) presents a unique family cinematic experience with Cinema Under the Stars (CUTS), the CCP’s hybrid outdoor cinema, slated on December 17 and 18 at the CCP Front Lawn. The hybrid cinema program will have special screenings of selected Cinemalaya and Gawad Alternatibo films, as well as films from the CCP Collection. On Dec. 17, 6 p.m., there will be back-to-back screenings of Papetir by Darwin Alegre Noivicio, Andong by Rommel “Milo” Tolentino, and Pepot Artista by Doy del Mundo. The 8:30 p.m. screenings feature Si Oddie by Maria Kydylee Torato, Aliens Ata by Karl Glenn Barit, and Ani by Kim Zuñiga and Sandro Del Rosario. Gawad Alternatibo films take the spotlight on Dec. 18, 4 p.m. Featured short films include: Wetsitales: Aponibonilayen and the Sun by Jade Dandan Evangelista; Maris by Gabb Gantala; Ang Liwanag ng Bakunawa by Alvin Gasga and Elisha Domingo; Mga Sisiw sa Kagubatan by Vahn Leinard Pascual; and My Mamily by Cha Roque. At 6 p.m., watch selected Cinemalaya 2022 entries See You, George! by Mark Moneda, Kwits by Raz dela Torre, and Batsoy by Ronald Batallones. Cinema Under the Stars is free to the public.

Ben&Ben’s homecoming concert

AFTER their North American tour, Ben&Ben marks their return to the Philippines with a homecoming concert on Dec. 18 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque. “To match that sense of gratitude, we wanted to mount our largest show yet, with our longest set, most ambitious performance ideas, and simply the best of what we’ve made through the years,” the group said in a statement. The concert will also feature guest performances from artists who collaborated on the group’s sophomore album, Pebble House. Vol. 1 including KZ Tandingan, Zild, and Juan Karlos. Tickets to the Ben&Ben Homecoming Concert 2022 can be purchased on ovationtickets.com and ticketnet.com.ph.