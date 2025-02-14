Stuff to Do (02/14/25)

1 of 6

Find deals at a travel fair

THE Metrobank Travel Fair 2025 is offering exclusive travel deals and discounts, with visitors having a chance to win prizes during the event. To be held from Feb. 14 to 16 at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati, the fair will have rewards for Metrobank cardholders who spend a minimum single-receipt purchase of P10,000 at any of the participating merchants. They can earn raffle entries for a chance to be one of the two winners of a five-day trip for two to Osaka with hotel stay. Five lucky cardholders will receive a cashback of up to P100,000 on their Metrobank credit cards. For more information about other offers, visit https://www.metrobank.com.ph/promos/2025-the-metrobank-travel-fair.

Listen to Over October at Capitol Commons

ORTIGAS LAND is presenting Strings of Love, a special free post-Valentine’s Day concert featuring Over October and special guest performers Jannah, Lags, and Jeri. To be held on Feb. 15, 7 p.m., at Capitol Commons Park in Pasig City, this live music event invites music lovers, residents, and visitors to enjoy an evening filled with rising talents. There will also be a Love Bazaar featuring gifts, crafts, and treats perfect for Valentine’s shopping.

View Japanese films at Shangri-La

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA is hosting Into the Heart of Japan, a selection of events that celebrate and promote Japanese arts and culture, in partnership with The Japan Foundation, Manila. From Feb. 15 to 16 at the Red Carpet Cinemas, mallgoers can see films that feature essential destinations, goods, and culinary delights from Japan. Among these films are My Sunshine (2024) and Komada: A Whisky Family (2023). Coinciding with the screenings is the Japan Day Fair where cinephiles can check out the film locations they should visit and browse through the goods featured in the films.

Listen to Sofia Zobel Elizalde’s talk on PHL dance

ARTS PATRONESS and philanthropist Sofia Zobel Elizalde will discuss emerging trends in the Philippine dance community in the virtual talk show, HistophTV. She will also share her insights on its sustainable future, speaking as the founder and director of the Steps Dance Studio. HistophTV was organized under the supervision of the Benilde School of Arts, Culture, and Performance Dance Program. The hour-long web event will be streamed on the Benildearts YouTube channel on Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. The discussion is free and open to the general public. Interested participants may register through this link: tinyurl.com/HISTOPHTVSofiaZobelElizalde.

Enjoy Valentine’s activities at Ayala Malls Manila Bay

KICKING off the Valentine’s activities at Ayala Malls Manila Bay is a performance by the Galentine Queens – All Stars on Feb. 15. The show will feature some of the Philippines’ most iconic drag queens including Maxie, Precious Paula Nicole, Viñas Deluxe, Khianna, and Angel. It will be an ode to self-expression, confidence, and the art of love. The next day, on Feb. 16, there will be a concert, Valentine’s Hits, Live!, featuring Toneejay, Armi Millare, and Clara Benin. Both shows start at 7 p.m. with free admission at the Garden Fountain of the mall. Meanwhile, South Trading Post’s Trinket Town will take over the Ayala Malls Manila Bay Activity Center from Feb. 14-16 for Valentines shoppers.

Go slow with art at MCAD

FOR the National Arts Month, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) invites the public to a series of conversations and sessions on art and architecture. On Feb. 15, architect, sculptor, and musician Micaela Benedicto will headline the second edition of With Eyes Peeled, a slow art activity which allows the participants to get a deeper appreciation of art by looking at it more intently and just a little bit longer. It is slated to be held at 3 p.m. at MCAD. It is free and open to the public.

Visit Valenzuela City’s dog and skate park

TO make meaningful use of empty spaces in the city, the City Government of Valenzuela will be inaugurating the Valenzuela City Skate & Paw Park on Feb. 15. The new recreational spaces for skateboarding enthusiasts and pet lovers are located under the NLEX Harbor Link along MacArthur Highway, Barangay Karuhatan. These were made possible through the partnership of the City Government of Valenzuela with the North-Luzon Expressway Corp. and the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.

Visit Galerie Joaquin’s artists and lovers exhibit

INTERWOVEN, an exhibit featuring works by artist couples Jepoy Almario and Astrid Castillo-Almario, Marco Coching and April Lopez, Almer and Ann Moneda, and Perfecto Palero, Jr. and Joan Palero, is on view at Galerie Joaquin in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) until Feb. 17. These couples have created lasting artistic legacies that transcend artistic boundaries and have contributed to different movements in art while cultivating their personal relationships. Galerie Joaquin BGC is located on the Upper Ground Floor of One Bonifacio High Street Mall, 5th Ave. corner 28th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Listen to singer-songwriter brei’s debut single

BREI is the newest addition to Universal Records’ roster of recording artists. Coming from a family of musicians, brei has been participating in singing competitions since she was a young girl, including Idol Philippines in 2022. Signed by Universal Records last year, she is releasing her first single, “Eh Di Pasensya Na,” a pop-rock song that captures the indifference following a difficult breakup. To promote her debut single, she will be releasing a video on Valentine’s Day and will also be going live regularly on her TikTok account, which has over 220,000 followers.