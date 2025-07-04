Stuff to Do (07/04/25)

1 of 5

OVER 200 Filipino comics creators will be showcasing their work at the Philippine International Comics Festival (PICOF) on July 5 and 6 at SM Megamall’s Megatrade Hall 2 in Ortigas, Mandaluyong City. Aside from booths of comic books, there are many events lined up. Two official comics will be launched at PICOF — Blight by Yuri Pinzon, about a zombie outbreak in Baguio City, and Cat Cafeteria by Arli Pagaduan, about a mother and daughter who build a safe space for their community cats. Screenings of the documentary Komiks With a K by Jay Ignacio will take place on Friday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. onwards, at Megatrade Meeting Room B. Throughout the festival, 14 masterclasses will be held, including Randy Valiente’s “Hagod” workshop and a cartooning workshop with the Samahang Kartunista ng Pilipinas. Finally, PICOF will have three exhibits this year, the first featuring the PICOF Official Selection, the second a tribute to Mars Ravelo’s Mahiwagang Makinilya, and the third a highlight of Palestine through the Enter the Mulberry exhibit. Tickets to the festival cost P100 and are available for walk-ins and online via https://www.ticket2me.net/Komiket.

Watch a fencing competition

THE Philippine Fencing Association is set to stage the second leg of the Ranking Qualification for the Minime Division and the Veterans Division Fencing Competition, with a battle of attrition at the UGB, Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City on July 5 and 6.

Visit the CFMOTO MT Challenge in Pampanga

THIS JULY, adrenaline and adventure are set to collide in Pampanga as CFMOTO Philippines brings the MT Challenge 2025 to Robinsons Land’s Montclair in Porac, Pampanga. Happening on July 5 and 6, the MT Challenge is an off-road endurance event designed exclusively for riders of CFMOTO’s MT-series motorcycles. Participants can join either as solo riders or as part of a three-member team, with top finishers earning the chance to represent the Philippines in the international leg of the challenge in Australia this October. Open to the public with free spectator admission, the MT Challenge will have food booths and vendor stalls. The event will be livestreamed in CFMOTO Philippines’ Facebook page, with commentary by Jinno Rufino and Mel Aquino.

Join the Araneta City’s Red Cape Run

SUPERHEROES assemble at the aRUNeta Run Club: Red Cape Run in Araneta City. Catch the aRUNeta Run club runners in their Fiery Red Cape costumes as they embody the greatest superhero within them. The run kicks off at the Green Gate of the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Cubao, Quezon City on July 6 at 6 a.m.

Attend a P-pop mall show

SOME of the newest and upcoming P-pop Group Performers will show off their acts in a music-filled day in Farmers Plaza in Araneta City, Quezon City on July 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Try free signature drink’s from CHAGEE

INTERNATIONAL tea chain CHAGEE is holding its Seven-Day Power Up Challenge this July. It offers Filipinos a chance to score exclusive merchandise and be among the first in the country to taste CHAGEE’s signature drink for free as part of the brand’s first activation in the country. It will serve as a teaser for its launch in August. The pop-up event will have interactive activities such as mini golf, basketball, giant bowling, and fitness dance classes, along with free cups of CHAGEE’s BO·YA Jasmine Green Milk Tea. The event runs at SM North EDSA, The Block Atrium, from July 7 to 14.

Visit the QC MSME Week events

In CELEBRATION of National MSME Week, the Quezon City Government is launching QC MSME Week 2025, running from July 7 to 12, at the UGB, Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City. Anchored on the theme “From Startups to Scaleups: Empowering MSMEs to be Future Market Leaders,” this six-day event is meant to strengthen the role of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as vital drivers of inclusive economic growth.

Listen to Alex Warren and Rosé’s new single

AMERICAN singer-songwriter Alex Warren has joined up with global Korean pop icon Rosé to release the collaboration single “On My Mind.” The song was announced as a surprise track on Mr. Warren’s upcoming album You’ll Be Alright, Kid, to be released on July 18. “On My Mind” is a love song in Mr. Warren’s style of anthemic pop, produced by Ammo and John Ryan, meshing with Rosé’s striking vocals. The accompanying music video was directed by Colin Tilley. The track is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Win 2025 MAMA Awards packages from Metrobank

FILIPINOS who want to live out their K-pop dreams in Hong Kong at this year’s 2025 MAMA Awards can do so with a new promo from Metrobank. It is giving away 15 exclusive MAMA Awards experience packages to lucky Metrobank Visa cardholders. Each of the 15 winners will receive: roundtrip economy flights for two people to Hong Kong; a four-day, three-night hotel stay from Nov. 27 to 30; concert essentials kits; and access to the MAMA Awards 2025. Those who use their Metrobank Visa card until Sept. 14 can earn five raffle entries for every single-receipt transaction worth P3,500 at any local store (only for card-present transactions, and not for online purchases). The raffle draw will be on Sept. 29.