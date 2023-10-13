Stuff To Do (10/13/23)

1 of 7

HABI market fair to highlight textile weavers

The Likhang HABI Market Fair, a three-day event slated from Oct. 13 to 15 at the Glorietta and Palm Drive Activity Center in the Ayala Center, Makati, will feature not only handwoven textiles, ready-to-wear clothing, and items for the home, but also several activities for the public, including a book launching, a textile/art exhibit by artist Paul Jatayna, and the announcement of winners of its nationwide piña– and abaca-weaving contests. For the 13th edition of the annual Likhang HABI Market Fair, members of HABI: The Philippine Textile Council pay homage to the growing interconnectedness of people, places and things, or “the way textiles tie and bind us to each other,” said Adelaida Lim, former president of HABI. This year, the number of vendors has grown from 60 to almost 100, representing various regional and ethnic groups from all over the country. For more information, visit the HABI: Philippine Textile Council website: www.habiphilippinetextilecouncil.com.

Trade fair, art, and parties at Shang

Shangri-La Plaza is going all out this October with a lineup of events that celebrate local businesses and artists, broaden knowledge and perspectives, and Halloween parties. National Bookstore will launch The Hurricane Wars, the first in an upcoming trilogy by speculative fiction writer Thea Guanzon, on Oct. 14 at Level 1, Main Wing. Enjoy a cozy weekend date at The Marketplace’s Wine Fair until Oct. 15 at the Grand Atrium and indulge in some of the finest wines from countries like France and Chile. Or have some family fun at the Alter Ego: Big Board Game Day from Oct. 13 to 15 at the East Atrium and enjoy popular board games. Gain new perspectives as Shang hosts the 22nd edition of the Película/Pelikula Spanish Film Festival at the Red Carpet Cinemas until Oct. 15, which include cinematic masterpieces by acclaimed auteur Carlos Saura. The DTI Ok! Bikol Fair showcases Bicolano fare like authentic Bicol Express, pinangat, pili nut confectionaries, and lemongrass brew from Oct. 19 to 22 also at the Grand Atrium. Marking World Mental Health Month, MindNation and Belle de Jour Power Planner present “You Got This! Creating Safe Spaces, Crafting Tomorrows,” featuring well-being workshops, plenary sessions, and one-on-one consultations with psychologists, on Oct. 19 to 22 at the East Atrium. “Peering Through the Keyhole” exhibit by Buensalido Public Relations and Communications will run from Oct. 24 to 26 at the East Atrium to celebrate its 40th anniversary featuring works by its own artists. The month ends with a video game-inspired Halloween party, “HallowQuest Shang Spookfest 2023,” on Oct. 28 and 29 at the Grand and East Atriums. The two-day celebration promises frightful fun, thrilling costumes, and eerie entertainment for all ages. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

PPO features soloist Wen-Sinn Yang for Italian Night

CELLIST Wen-Sinn Yang will be the featured soloist for the 2nd concert of the season of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), under the baton of Grzegorz Nowak. The concert will be on Oct. 13 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. For the concert, dubbed Italian Night, the Swiss-born cellist will perform Antonin Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, op.104, B minor. The concert’s program also includes Sarung Banggi: A Symphonic Serenade by Potenciano Gregorio, Sr. (arr. Angel Peña), and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, op.90, A major (“Italian”). Enthusiasm for the unknown and constant research distinguishes Wen-Sinn Yang as one of the most versatile cellists today. His performances not only revive the music of 19th-century cello virtuosos such as Adrien François Servais and Karl Yulievich Davydov, but also introduce his audiences to such modern composers as Aribert Reimann and Isang Yun. Concert tickets range from P800 to P3,000. For more information, visit the CCP website at www.culturalcenter.gov.ph.

Ayala Museum hosts Ambeth Ocampo lectures

TO encourage people to learn more about Philippine arts, culture, and history, the Ayala Museum is presenting the “History Comes Alive: Eras” lecture series by Dr. Ambeth Ocampo. On Oct. 14, the first lecture will be about the stories behind various artifacts in Philippine history, based on Dr. Ocampo’s latest work Cabinet of Curiosities: Eras in Philippine History. The second lecture, on Oct. 21, Saturday, focuses on Juan Luna’s long-lost painting, Hymen, oh Hyménée and how it affects people’s perception of Juan Luna, his art, and his time. The painting was first unveiled to the public at the Ayala Museum last June in time for the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence. It is the centerpiece of the museum’s “Splendor” exhibit, which runs until the end of the year. To learn more about Ayala Museum Memberships and the museum’s latest activities, visit ayalamuseum.org.

Big Bad Wolf goes to Iloilo for the first time

THE Big Bad Wolf book sale is going to Iloilo from Oct. 13 to 22, bringing over two million books to residents of Iloilo and nearby cities, who can expect exclusive deals, promos, giveaways, and discounts of up to 95% off on selected books. Big Bad Wolf’s roster will include bestsellers, classics, contemporary fiction, non-fiction, science fiction, cookbooks, design books, architecture books, thrillers, young adult titles, and children’s books. The sale will be at the Lower Ground Floor of SM Iloilo. For more information regarding Big Bad Wolf’s current and upcoming Book Sales, visit their website or check out their social media accounts on Facebook or Instagram.