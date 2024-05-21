By Aubrey Rose A. Inosante

ALABEL, Sarangani — Alsons Development and Investment Corp. (Alsons Dev) has announced its expectation to complete its 13-hectare Narra Park Residences Avia in Sarangani by 2027.

The project is situated within the 121-hectare mixed-use Avia Estate in Alabel, the capital of Sarangani. This marks Alsons Dev’s inaugural venture outside Davao City.

“When we introduced Avia Estate as our first project outside Davao City, our vision was to create a community similar to what we have done in Davao,” said Jessa Mae D. Sisi, Alsons Dev assistant general-manager for sales and marketing, during a familiarization tour in Sarangani on May 18.

Ms. Sisi added that the property represents a promise of a new community for Alabel and the broader SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos) area.

According to Alsons Dev Assistant General-Manager for Business Development in Sarangani & Gensan Operations Richlie Lyndon L. Magtulis, the decision to locate in Alabel instead of General Santos was motivated by the Alcantara Group’s extensive investment in Sarangani, including the nearby Alsons Aquaculture Corp. facilities.

Alsons also considered the town’s tourism potential, as the estate is situated along the Sarangani-Davao Del Sur Coastal Road, leading to Glan municipality, renowned for its pristine shorelines facing the Celebes Sea.

Mr. Magtulis said that the estate has allocated 80 hectares for residential use and 40 hectares for commercial purposes, while hinting at another residential project in the pipeline for the estate.

Aligned with this, some amenities and features of Narra Park Residences are modeled after Alsons’ properties in Davao, such as the Northtown township.

The residences offer single-attached Bungalows with a 45.31-square-meter floor area, comprising two bedrooms, two toilets and a bath, and an allocated one-car garage. Meanwhile, the two-storey units span 63.22 square meters, with three bedrooms, two toilets and baths, a powder room, and provision for a two-car garage.

“The price of the units for Bungalow is currently at P3.6 million, and for two storeys, it’s P4.7 million, with open lots priced at P30,000,” said Senior Project Officer Sheena Mae D. Tanes, noting that 78 open lots are available for customization.

The 518 units range from 120 to 150 square meters.

Proximity to amenities includes a branch of Abba’s Orchard Montessori schools and the 1800-square-meter Alabel Public Safety and Security Complex (APSSC).

The Sarangani provincial capitol, hospital, and national high school are also nearby.

APSSC, in collaboration with Alabel’s local government unit (LGU), houses three government support facilities: a police station, fire station, and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, ensuring public safety.

It was the second integrated emergency response facility constructed and donated by Alsons Dev, following the one in Davao.

“The LGU is going to provide manpower; we donated land and buildings,” said Alsons Dev Sales Manager, ensuring that a minimum of five police personnel is on standby.

She also clarified that this incurs no expense to the LGU and only requires providing equipment and vehicles such as the firetruck.

Meanwhile, the 78 allocated open lots are expected to be occupied by “professionals, doctors, businessmen, and sole proprietorships.”

Among the available amenities are the central park, hosting community-building activities, a swimming pool, a cabana, and a multi-purpose court.

Ms. Sisi also noted that buyers of the residences are a diverse mix, including families from GenSan, overseas Filipino workers, and some from Metro Manila with family ties in Sarangani.