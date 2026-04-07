The Commission on Audit (CoA) has been appointed as the new External Auditor of the World Trade Organization (WTO), reflecting its credibility and strong reputation in international auditing and growing influence in advancing good governance around the world.

The Philippines’ audit body, an independent constitutional commission, succeeds France’s supreme audit institution, the Cour des Comptes, and will serve a non-renewable term of six years.

In its role, the CoA will oversee the audit of the WTO’s financial statements, pension plan, and operations in line with the Organization’s financial regulations.

The audit body was selected by the WTO General Council on the recommendation of its Committee on Budget, Finance and Administration (CBFA). The committee cited how the CoA’s proven track record in auditing international organizations will help strengthen financial accountability and reinforce trust in the WTO’s governance framework.

“CoA’s appointment as the WTO’s new external auditor demonstrates how the world views our capabilities as an independent audit body — reliable, trustworthy, and world-class. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of independence and professionalism in our work with the WTO, continuing our mission to promote transparency and accountability in international institutions,” said CoA Chairperson Gamaliel A. Cordoba.

He said the WTO appointment represents a significant milestone for the CoA, illustrating its expanding influence and growing force in advancing transparency, accountability, and good governance not just in the Philippines, but around the world.

The CoA earlier served as External Auditor for several major specialized United Nations agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Labor Organization (ILO), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

In these assignments, the CoA was commended for its rigorous standards and contribution to strengthening transparency and accountability in global governance.

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