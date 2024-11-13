THE COLLECTIVE negotiation agreement (CNA) incentive will be granted to government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) that achieve at least 75% of their performance targets, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said.

The CNA incentive is a form of reward granted to both management and rank-and-file employees of agencies in recognition of their efforts in accomplishing performance targets at a lesser cost.

“GOCCs covered by RA No. 10149 should have accomplished, by September 30, 2024, at least an average of 75% of all the targets under their respective Performance Scorecard,” DBM said in a budget circular dated Nov. 11.

Meanwhile, Local Water Districts should have a positive net balance in the average net income for the period Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 this year, to be validated by the Local Water Utilities Administration.

Local government units (LGUs) should have accomplished as of Sept. 30, at least an average of 75% of all the targets under their “programs/projects/activities approved in the LGU budget for FY 2024.”

In the document, DBM said in all cases, the CNA Incentive shall not exceed P30,000 per qualified employee. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante