RLC RESIDENCES has launched the second phase of Sierra Valley Gardens, a mixed-use development in Cainta, Rizal.

The project is divided into three phases and includes a total of 12 condominium buildings.

The first phase of the development was introduced in 2020.

The initial four buildings are currently 95% sold and have seen a 42% price appreciation, the company said in a statement on Monday.

This prompted the expansion of the second phase with the introduction of the fifth building, it added.

“Over time, we’ve seen how this property answers the needs of our millennial home seekers — whose goals are to seek their personal and financial independence while staying close to their loved ones,” RLC Residences Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario said.

Sierra Valley Gardens offers 24-square meter (sq.m.) studio units, one-bedroom units that range from 36 to 41 sq.m., and two-bedroom units that span 67.50 sq.m. with balcony options.

Among the amenities in phase 2 are a three-floor clubhouse, which houses the residence lounge, lap and kiddie pools, game room, function room, theater room, and fitness and wellness center.

RLC also said the building will feature its own viewing deck, hydroponics farm, and rainwater harvesting system.

Located inside the Sierra Valley estate along Ortigas Extension, it has access to commercial establishments within the estate such as a mall, retail spaces, and an office building.

The firm said that, along with soon-to-rise infrastructure such as the Metro Rail Transit Line 4 station, it will connect future residents to key destinations in Rizal while providing convenient access to major business and lifestyle districts in the metro.

Sierra Valley Gardens features smart home technology that offers convenience, energy efficiency, security, and cost savings. All units are equipped with smart locks, audio-video intercoms, smart lights, and switches to enhance security and safety for residents, the company said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante