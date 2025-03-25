New Ayala Land platform simplifies homeownership services

LISTED property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) on Monday launched Access Ayala Land, a digital platform that centralizes property management for homeowners of Ayala Land Premier, Alveo, Avida, and Amaia.

“Traditionally, homeowners had to navigate multiple channels for transactions. Access Ayala Land eliminates that hassle by providing a single, intuitive dashboard for tracking payments, receiving construction updates, scheduling appointments, and storing documents — all accessible via computer or mobile device,” the company said in a statement.

The platform offers real-time payment tracking and direct access to statements of account. Users can download official receipts and monitor outstanding balances.

Homeowners can upload, store, and retrieve files within the platform, reducing manual submissions and improving document accessibility.

It also provides construction updates for buyers of pre-selling properties.

“The platform delivers convenience and transparency in the homebuying journey,” said Carissa Feria-Dare, Ayala Land vice-president and Premium Residential Business Group Project Development head.

“Our homeowners put their trust in Ayala Land. Just as we elevate our products to better serve our customers, we likewise want to enhance the property buying and management experience,” she added.

Earlier this year, ALI said it planned to allocate P95 billion for capital expenditures in 2025 to launch P100 billion worth of projects.

ALI said the platform is free for Ayala Land Premier, Alveo, Avida, and Amaia homeowners, who will receive activation details via e-mail. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz