PHILIPPINE business process outsourcing (BPO) firms can use generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technology to improve customer service and increase productivity, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said.

“I think, specifically to the Philippines, [there are] lots of BPO companies there. If we think about any kind of business process, a lot of generative AI capability can help optimize some of these processes,” AWS Asia Pacific Chief Technologist Olivier Klein said in a virtual briefing.

GenAI is a useful tool as it can quickly summarize, analyze, and transcribe conversations and get potential answers during calls, Mr. Klein added.

However, agents should still be available to vet clients’ answers, he said.

During the briefing, he introduced Amazon Q, a generative AI-powered assistant that can be tailored for businesses’ specific needs. It helps “solve problems, generate content, and take action,” he said.

“I really see a big potential in the Philippines to be the leading edge of using this generative AI security tools in order to protect the Philippines better and able to meet the commercial needs with the rest of the region,” Phil Rodrigues, AWS head of security for Asia Pacific and Japan Commercial, said.

AWS has trained over 100,000 Filipinos in digital cloud skills since 2017, it said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante