Entertainment News (05/21/24)

Spanish film festival to kick off with sports films

THIS year’s PELÍCULA/Pelikula Spanish Film Festival will have a sports-themed series of pre-festival movies. Coinciding with the last match of La Liga, the top division of the Spanish football league system, from May 23 to 26, four Spanish language films will be screened at Shangri-La Plaza’s Red Carpet Theater in Mandaluyong. These will be shown prior to the main festival, which will be held on the first week of October. The sporty films are: Días de futbol (2003), directed by David Serrano; La Gran Familia Española (2013), by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo; Futbolín (2013), by Juan José Campanella, and Campeonex (2023), by Javier Fesser. All the screenings are free on a first come, first served basis. All the movies are in Spanish with English subtitles. For updates, visit the social media pages of Instituto Cervantes Manila.

Biodiversity photo exhibit at Araneta City

DISCOVER what biodiversity is at Araneta City from May 20-22 at Gateway Mall 2 Quantum Skyview Activity Center. The exhibit commemorates International Day for Biodiversity 2024, with the global theme of “Be Part of the Plan.” The event, which is open to the public, is intended to spark public conversations to raise awareness, develop positive attitudes, and generate collective action for the preservation and protection of Philippine biodiversity. The highlight is a photo exhibit showcasing various Philippine flora and fauna from key biodiversity areas where the Inclusive Growth and Regenerative Ecosystems (INSPIRE) project of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) operates, distributed across three galleries designed to educate visitors on wildlife conservation in marine, coastal, and terrestrial ecosystems. The exhibit will also feature installations made of reclaimed materials and plastic discards by Leeroy New. There will be storytelling and art sessions for children; a short talk on flowers of native trees and plants combined with a floral painting session featuring the Rafflesia flower and Waling-waling orchid; a short talk on how companies can be #PartOfThePlan; musical performances; and games to test one’s knowledge of biodiversity and win prizes. The exhibit is presented by USAID’s INSPIRE and the Gerry Roxas Foundation, together with the Araneta Group and the J. Amado Araneta Foundation.

HBO concert special Gaga Chromatica Ball to premiere

THE HBO Original concert special Gaga Chromatica Ball will debut on May 26 via HBO and HBO GO. It delivers live performances of some of pop icon Lady Gaga’s biggest hits, including “Stupid Love,” “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Shallow,” “Rain on Me,” and more. Fans will be able to watch Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga in her career-defining performance starting May 26.

Robinsons Naga reopens Tree of Life installation

UNVEILED in 2018 as the first digital installation by Fil-Am artist Jefre Figueras Manuel in the Philippines, the Tree of Life in Robinsons Naga has reopened to the public. The 15-meter fiberglass sculpture features 3D projection mapping and is inspired by the Bicolano gabi (taro) leaf used in everyday cooking in the region. “I was looking at the landscape in Naga and I saw that the taro leaf was a staple to the community,” Mr. Manuel said in a statement. Shining at 26,000 lumens, the two-story sculpture provides visual spectacles, from spinning planets and galaxies to fairytale landscapes. The 3D mapping shows happen daily from 6 to 9 p.m.

KAIA chronicles journey to stardom in music video

FIVE-MEMBER P-pop group KAIA has officially released the music video of their new single, “You Did It.” Helmed by Raymond “Pabi” Fabian and Francis “Kiko” Magundayao, the visuals mark the group’s transformation from their early years to their more confident phase. It also features the origin story of the dragonfly, a metaphorical symbol of their journey as a Filipino girl group trying to make it in the competitive music industry landscape. “You Did It” is a dance-pop track with Persian-style instrumentation and modern pop sensibilities, produced by Oh-won Lee, Michael James Down, Will Taylor, and Primoz Poglajen, with lyrics by Jonell “J.O.” Sarmiento. It is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Ben&Ben launches new concept store

ORIGINAL Pilipino music (OPM) band Ben&Ben and Robinsons Galleria have teamed up to launch Liwanag House, the newest concept store made specifically for the band’s growing community of partners, supporters, and fans. Opened early in May, it offers special activities and personalized experiences for Ben&Ben’s fanbase, with exclusive releases and limited-edition merchandise lining its shelves. The intimate space will also host community-driven gatherings that aim to attract a diverse array of participants and projects. It is found on the third floor of Robinsons Galleria.

XG to visit Manila for world tour

GIRL group XG will have its world tour this year, with Manila being one of its stops. Kicking off in May, XG’s first world tour, The First HOWL, will see the seven-member hiphop/R&B-inspired group bring their music all over Asia. The group consists of Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya, and Cocona. Their tour’s Manila leg is promoted by AEG Presents and Ovation Productions, with tickets (starting at P4,000) to have a fan club pre-sale on May 24, 12 p.m. The general sale will begin on May 25, 12 p.m., via TicketNet.

Zack Tabudlo releases new single

FILIPINO singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has released his long-awaited comeback single, “Feel This Way.” The OPM artist known for heartfelt tunes made his return with a romantic song inspired by his own love story with girlfriend Abby. The song paints a picture of affection and longing. Its accompanying music video is a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board for their new tourism campaign. It features Mr. Tabudlo wandering the vibrant landscapes found in SIngapore. “Feel This Way” is out now on all streaming platforms.

Disney+ to hold pop-up event at SM MOA

AT the Main Atrium of SM Mall of Asia (MOA), Filipinos will be able to get a preview of the wide variety of stories available on Disney+. The #FindYourselfHere campaign happens from May 23 to 26. It will showcase an immersive experience where shoppers can browse dramas, comedies, educational documentaries, feature films, and animation available on the platform.

Will Mikhael drops new single

THE RELEASE of Will Mikhael’s latest single, “Akong Addiction,” delves into deep infatuation or obsession with someone. The Cebuano singer-songwriter sings of being captivated with a woman’s physical appearance. The song has made it to Spotify playlists like OPM Says Chillax, Pinas Vibes, Sappy and Senti, and Relax Tayo. The trilingual (English, Filipino, and Cebuano) R&B track is out now under Universal Records Philippines. It also precedes Mr. Mikhael’s appearance on the concert stage as an opener of the Jesse Barrera + Albert Posis: Hold On Tight Tour on May 25 at The Podium Hall in Mandaluyong. “Akong Addiction” is now out on digital streaming platforms.

NIKI announces Manila leg of world tour

GLOBAL pop singer-songwriter NIKI has announced her biggest tour to date, spanning 41 markets in North America, Europe, the UK, and Asia (including Manila). Produced by Live Nation, the tour celebrates the release of her upcoming album, Buzz, on Aug. 9 via 88rising. The Manila leg will be on Feb. 11 and 12, 2025. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.