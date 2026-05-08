DITO TELECOMMUNITY CORP. has signed a master services agreement (MSA) with PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) to expand international connectivity and enterprise telecommunications services across regional markets.

In a statement on Thursday, DITO said the agreement will allow the companies to procure telecommunications services under a structured framework covering international connectivity, data services, and enterprise solutions.

Telin is the international business arm of Indonesia’s state-backed telecommunications company Telkom Indonesia and manages international telecommunications assets, including submarine cable systems.

DITO said the partnership is expected to strengthen its network reach and support growing demand for cross-border connectivity among enterprises.

“As demand for cross-border connectivity continues to grow, this framework strengthens our ability to deliver reliable, high-quality solutions while enabling Filipino businesses to connect more seamlessly with regional and international markets,” DITO Chief Commercial Officer Adel A. Tamano said.

The company said the agreement also supports its efforts to expand scalable connectivity services for enterprise customers participating in the regional digital economy. — Ashley Erika O. Jose