AYALA MALLS has opened a 26,000-square-meter (sq.m.) retail corridor within its Arca South estate in Taguig as Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) expands commercial and transport-linked developments in the area.

In a statement on Thursday, the mall operator said the Arca South Main Street connects retail, office, residential, and transport components within the 74,000-sq.m. estate, including the newly opened Ayala Malls Arca South.

The corridor also links to the Landers Superstore and the Arca South Transport Terminal, a public transportation hub established by Ayala Land in April.

Arca South is also expected to host the planned Taguig City Integrated Terminal Exchange (TCITx) and future connections to the Southeast Metro Manila Expressway.

The Main Street development includes the 100,000-sq.m. Ayala Malls Arca South, outdoor commercial areas, event spaces, and recreational facilities.

Ayala Malls said it plans to open The Blue Leaf Events Spaces within Main Street by 2027.

Shares in Ayala Land rose 3.13% or 48 centavos to close at P15.80 apiece on Thursday. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales