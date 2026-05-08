A deep dive into Shenzhen

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BEFORE heading to Shenzhen, a city in Southern China, I knew it only as a “sorting center,” a place where millions of parcels move through each day. But as I explored further, I quickly realized there was much more beneath the surface.

Instead of a parcel gateway, I found a fast-moving metropolis defined by a skyline filled with soaring skyscrapers.

Shenzhen is where one finds the Ping An Finance Centre, one of the five tallest buildings in the world, rising to 599 meters — nearly two to three times taller than most of Manila’s tallest skyscrapers.

What initially felt like a simple “sorting center” quickly revealed a deeper identity, especially when I learned that the city is also home to global technology giants such as Huawei, which has grown alongside its rapid development.

Walking through its districts, it is hard to imagine that it once was a quiet fishing village before transforming into a modern megacity which is now known as China’s “Silicon Valley” due to its dense tech ecosystem.

PEDESTRIANS, SCOOTERS, AND THE PRICE OF GAS

What left a strong impression on me was how a shopping area was completely car-free, allowing pedestrians to walk freely through the streets without worrying about vehicles.

While I appreciate the convenience and mobility that it offers, I also noticed that there are areas that do not have enough dedicated scooter lanes, as they often share the same space as pedestrians on the sidewalk.

As we moved around the city, I barely noticed the traffic as everything felt fast-paced rather than congested. Aside from an organized traffic system, there were also highly efficient public transportation options such as subways and a bus fleet. It made me think about how the efficient transportation system eases the burden on the public amid elevated global oil prices.

While waiting at a gas station there, I saw a screen showing that it costs 9.18 yuan per liter to gas up a vehicle, which is roughly 80 Philippine pesos — lower than what I am used to seeing in Manila, as retail prices for gas are still above P100 per liter.

I was also surprised by how advanced the electric vehicle infrastructure is in the city, as some stations can juice up electric cars in as fast as 10 minutes.

HERITAGE AND FOOD

But beyond the soaring skyscrapers, Shenzhen also offers a glimpse into China’s cultural heritage. One notable place I had the chance to visit was the China Folk Culture Village, which showcases the country’s traditions and lifestyles.

I watched a cultural performance where I was overwhelmed by the vibrant costumes, rhythmic music, and synchronized movements of the performers that reflected a deep sense of cultural identity and heritage.

Performers moved like feathers while the stage itself was moving. One part of the show had water pouring down like rain, making the entire performance feel dynamic and immersive.

One of the most memorable parts of my visit was dining at Nanyao Yijing, which was like a time-traveling imperial experience. We watched a cultural performance inside majestic palace walls where the staff dressed in period costumes, evoking the atmosphere of imperial banquets in ancient China.

Guests were seated at tables arranged like a palace banquet hall. After serving each course, performers clad in vibrant traditional attire moved with expressive gestures and fluid choreography, accompanied by music and stage effects, creating a theatrical and immersive experience.

The dishes were arranged in a manner that look “court-like,” serving Chinese delicacies ranging from meats and seafood, to vegetables, rice and soups.

As night fell, we headed to Dongmen Pedestrian Street, one of Shenzhen’s oldest and busiest shopping streets, which is renowned for its immense variety of affordable fashion, street food, and electronics.

Although we only had a brief time to explore, the area felt lively, with bright signboards lighting up the area and the crowds moving briskly through the district.

I also learned that the 300-year-old area is home to the first McDonald’s in mainland China.

As I wait for parcels back in the Philippines, I am reminded that their journey often begins in places like Shenzhen, and this experience will remain with me as a lasting memory of the city. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera