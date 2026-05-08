AIRASIA PHILIPPINES said it could benefit from the AirAsia Group’s planned fleet expansion after the airline signed a $19-billion agreement with Airbus for 150 A220-300 aircraft, with an option to increase the order to as many as 300 jets, to support growing regional travel demand.

In a statement on Thursday, the group said aircraft allocation across the group, including for the Philippines, is still under review and will depend on operational and market requirements.

“Specific aircraft assignments for the Philippines will be determined based on operational and market needs to ensure we maximize connectivity and efficiently serve guest demand,” AirAsia Philippines said in a Viber message.

The company said the planned fleet expansion is expected to support AirAsia Philippines’ efforts to strengthen connectivity to key international destinations through its Fly-Thru program, which links passengers to regional and long-haul routes via AirAsia hubs.

Deliveries of the aircraft are expected to begin in 2028.

AirAsia said the A220 aircraft will primarily serve Southeast Asian and Asia-Pacific routes, allowing larger aircraft such as the A320 and A321 to be redeployed to medium-haul operations, while A330 jets will be used for long-haul flights to Europe, Australia, and North America.

“This plane gives us the ability to build the biggest and densest network, serving as a vital tool for efficiency,” AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer Bo Lingam said.

“Its range of up to seven hours opens up entirely new possibilities, and allows us to match right-sized capacity to demand and give our guests the flexibility to fly whenever they want through increased frequencies,” he added.

AirAsia said the A220 aircraft are expected to improve operating efficiency and support route expansion through lower fuel consumption and operating costs.

The airline also said it plans to strengthen its domestic presence in the Philippines as part of its broader expansion strategy.

AirAsia X Bhd. recently completed the acquisition of AirAsia Berhad and AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd. from Capital A, consolidating the AirAsia-branded airlines under a single platform, while Capital A will continue focusing on its non-aviation businesses. — Ashley Erika O. Jose