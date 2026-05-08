(Last of two parts)

Last week, we argued that the Luzon AI Corridor could be the Philippines’ last real chance for economic leapfrogging. The country can no longer rely on a growth model anchored mainly on consumption, labor export, mall economics, and low-value assembly manufacturing. Those engines have reached their limits.

What the Philippines needs is a productivity-driven, innovation-led economy that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) across key sectors and industrial clusters stretching from Metro Manila to Clark, Subic Bay, and Batangas.

LUZON AI CORRIDOR, NOT EXACTLY NEW?

At one level, we agree that the concept is not entirely new. Economic corridors have long existed as networks of industrial zones, logistics hubs, ports, and manufacturing enclaves linked by infrastructure and trade. What makes the Luzon AI Corridor fundamentally different is the strategic layer being added on top of it.

This is not merely about locating factories along a transport corridor. It is about building an integrated industrial ecosystem where AI drives production, logistics, design, services, and supply-chain coordination. The objective is not simply to participate in global value chains, but to move upstream into semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, AI-enabled production systems, and critical mineral processing.

That distinction is critical.

Locating industries inside the corridor may be necessary, but it is not sufficient. The real transformation comes from embedding AI and digital technologies into production itself. That would raise efficiency, lower transaction costs, improve logistics coordination, reduce inventory requirements, and enable firms to move toward higher-value manufacturing.

For decades, the Philippines has remained trapped in the lower end of electronics production, concentrated largely in assembly, testing, and packaging. The value added has been limited. Productivity gains have been modest. Worse, the country has gradually lost ground to neighbors that moved earlier and more decisively into higher-value segments of manufacturing.

The Luzon AI Corridor is potentially an attempt to break out of that trap.

BINDING CONSTRAINTS TO ESTABLISHING THE CORRIDOR

But the constraints are serious and cannot be glossed over.

AI-driven industrialization is power-intensive. Reliable and competitively priced electricity is therefore fundamental. Yet the Philippines continues to suffer from some of the highest energy costs in the region, undermining competitiveness in industries such as semiconductors, data centers, and advanced manufacturing.

Connectivity is equally crucial. Modern supply chains depend on speed, reliability, and coordination. Distance becomes less important when transport systems are efficient, ports are modernized, rail systems are integrated, and logistics bottlenecks are minimized. Just-in-time manufacturing becomes possible only under those conditions.

Another major constraint is the absence of significant semiconductor fabrication capability. Numerous studies on the Philippines’ participation in global value chains point to the same weakness: the country remains heavily concentrated in low-value activities while higher-value design and fabrication activities are undertaken elsewhere.

The issue, therefore, is not simply whether the Philippines can attract investment. The more important question is whether it can build the capabilities necessary to capture greater value from those investments.

LEARNING FROM OTHER COUNTRIES

Other countries confronted similar challenges and responded with long-term industrial strategies.

South Korea offers perhaps the clearest example of deliberate economic transformation. In the early 1960s, it was poorer than many developing economies today. Hunger was widespread and the economy was largely agricultural. Yet South Korea pursued industrialization with extraordinary discipline and consistency. It invested heavily in education, especially science and engineering, strengthened research and development, and deliberately nurtured globally competitive industries. Large industrial conglomerates, backed by coherent state policy, drove expansion into electronics, automotive manufacturing, and eventually advanced technologies.

Malaysia followed a different but equally instructive path. In the 1970s and 1980s, Malaysia and the Philippines were not far apart in development levels. Both participated in electronics exports and hosted multinational assembly operations. But Malaysia focused early on industrial clustering, engineering education, and upgrading toward higher-value manufacturing. It systematically moved from low-value assembly into more sophisticated segments of the electronics value chain. Over time, that strategy transformed Malaysia into one of the region’s more advanced industrial economies.

Vietnam cannot be missed. Starting later and from a lower base, Vietnam leveraged low labor costs but did not stop there. It aggressively expanded infrastructure, intensified energy development, improved public education, and pursued a focused industrial policy designed to attract export-oriented investment. Over several decades, Vietnam reduced logistics costs, expanded its road network, improved competitiveness, and established a clear medium- and long-term development direction that anchored investor confidence.

The common denominator across these countries was not ideology. It was strategic coherence.

They invested heavily in human capital. They coordinated public policy across institutions. They acted early and deliberately. And they treated industrial upgrading as a national priority rather than as a collection of isolated projects.

STRATEGIC DECISION POINT FOR PHL

The Philippines now faces a similar strategic decision point.

The country already possesses the early foundations of an industrial corridor, however underdeveloped compared to its neighbors. Luzon remains the country’s primary industrial base. The challenge is to transform that base into an AI-driven production ecosystem capable of generating higher productivity and higher-value exports.

This is not simply about attracting more capital. The larger issue is how to use technology and industrial coordination to generate greater economic efficiency and productivity. The transition from low-value assembly manufacturing to innovation-linked production means that each unit of capital invested can potentially generate far higher returns.

Done properly, the gains could be transformative.

Higher productivity would strengthen domestic production capacity. More sophisticated manufacturing could generate higher-value exports. A stronger export base would help mitigate chronic trade and current account deficits. Over time, the corridor could support a more resilient and diversified growth model.

WHAT IS TO BE DONE?

But such outcomes will not materialize automatically.

Political leadership will matter enormously.

Both Malacañang and Congress must recognize that the Luzon AI Corridor cannot be treated as another infrastructure program or investment promotion exercise. It must become a central organizing framework for economic policy.

That requires coordination among national government agencies, local governments, regulators, educational institutions, and the private sector. It requires long-term planning that survives political cycles. And it requires sustained investment in human capital.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ continuing push for deeper and more developed capital markets could provide an important tailwind. A credible long-term industrial strategy gives investors clearer direction for mobilizing capital toward infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology-oriented ventures.

Human capital development, however, remains paramount.

The Philippines cannot aspire to AI-driven industrialization while public education and public health continue to deteriorate. Science, engineering, and research capability must become national priorities. Industry-linked training programs should be revived and modernized. Brain drain must be addressed not only through incentives, but through the creation of meaningful domestic opportunities for scientists, engineers, and highly skilled workers.

Infrastructure policy must likewise become corridor-focused. Ports in Subic and Batangas require upgrading. Rail integration connecting Manila, Clark, and southern Luzon must accelerate. The objective is not merely to build transport systems, but to create a coherent industrial platform capable of supporting integrated manufacturing and logistics networks.

GOOD GOVERNANCE MATTERS

Good governance will ultimately determine whether this strategy succeeds or fails.

Corruption and policy inconsistency raise the cost of doing business, discourage long-term investment, and undermine competitiveness. Energy costs in the Philippines remain extraordinarily high partly because of policy failures, regulatory distortions, and vested interests that have long resisted reform.

Without serious governance reforms, the corridor risks becoming another ambitious concept weighed down by implementation failure.

The stakes are extremely high.

Failure to exploit this opportunity could condemn the Philippines to another generation of economic underperformance. Competing countries are already moving aggressively to attract investment linked to AI, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. Delays in addressing energy, infrastructure, governance, and human capital constraints could cause investors to shift elsewhere.

And if the country fails to develop its own technological and scientific capabilities, it may eventually find itself importing the very talent required to run industries that should have been built around Filipino expertise.

POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC BREAKTHROUGH

A strategic breakthrough remains possible.

But the window is narrow, competition is intense, and time is no longer on the Philippines’ side.

The Luzon AI Corridor could become the platform for long-delayed structural transformation. Or it could become yet another cautionary tale of opportunities recognized too late and pursued too weakly.

The choice will depend not on rhetoric, but on whether the country can finally act with strategic clarity, institutional discipline, and long-term resolve.

Diwa C. Guinigundo is the former deputy governor for the Monetary and Economics Sector, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). He served the BSP for 41 years. In 2001-2003, he was alternate executive director at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC. He is the senior pastor of the Fullness of Christ International Ministries in Mandaluyong.