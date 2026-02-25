MEGAWORLD CORP. is moving forward with land clearing and infrastructure at its 84-hectare (ha) Ilocandia Coastown, a beachfront township launched in 2024.

The work includes building roads, utilities, and the first residential project in the area.

“We envision Ilocandia Beach Village transforming the landscape of the city by offering a unique and vibrant lifestyle that celebrates the beauty of Ilocandia’s stunning coastline,” Ilocandia Coastown Head of Sales and Marketing May Santos said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ilocandia Beach Village will cover 19.4 ha of coastal land with direct beach access. It will include 446 lots sized 230 to 406 square meters (sq.m.).

The project features a two-story clubhouse with modern tropical design, including a fitness center, movement studio, and function hall for up to 160 guests.

Outdoor areas include a swimming pool with jacuzzi, pool deck with cabanas, and alfresco dining. The clubhouse connects to a central park with jogging paths, picnic grove, and multi-play court.

“In terms of infrastructure, Ilocandia Beach Village will also become the first village in Laoag City to feature an underground cabling system for all electrical and telecom utilities, in order to preserve the pristine, panoramic beauty of the beachside development,” the company said.

Other features include linear parks with fitness trails, a kids’ sand play area, a pet park with hydration stations, and an urban agri park with an edible garden.

Ilocandia Coastown is located 15 minutes from Laoag International Airport and 30 minutes from the Paoay Church, one of only four Baroque Churches in the Philippines recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The turnover of lots is scheduled for 2031, with expected sales of P2 billion.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, Megaworld shares rose 1.78% to close at P2.29 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno