THE COFFEE BEAN & Tea Leaf (CBTL), the Jollibee Group’s flagship coffee and tea brand, has opened its first store in the Maldives as part of its continued international expansion.

In a statement on Tuesday, Jollibee Group said the store opened on Sept. 15 at Hulhumalé’s Central Park, marking CBTL’s entry into the Maldivian market.

“This is a significant milestone for us, and we are confident that together, we will create a unique and welcoming space where the people of the Maldives can enjoy our handcrafted beverages and experience the authentic flavors we’ve perfected over decades,” Jollibee Group Global Chief Sustainability Officer Pepot Miñana said.

Located on the beachfront of Hulhumalé’s Central Park, the café can seat up to 35 guests.

The company said the store aims to cater to both locals and tourists while maintaining the brand’s focus on high-quality ingredients.

The expansion was carried out in partnership with franchise operator Waterscape Investments Pvt. Ltd., which is leading efforts to grow the brand across the country.

CBTL currently operates more than 1,200 stores in over 20 countries. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno