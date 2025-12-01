GLOBE TELECOM, INC. is using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve energy efficiency across its network and facilities while cutting operating costs, the Ayala-led telecommunication company said.

“Tech allows us to respond in real time,” Joel R. Agustin, Globe head of service planning and engineering, said in a statement on Sunday. “It’s a smarter way to manage energy because the system knows when to ramp up or slow down depending on demand.”

The company said AI and other machine learning tools have helped reduce electricity use across cell sites and buildings by automatically adjusting power consumption where needed.

Globe said these AI-driven adjustments resulted in 11.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity savings in 2024, translating to about P125 million in savings.

Last week, Globe announced a partnership with AC Mobility Holdings, Inc., the Ayala Group’s mobility arm, to deploy 20 hybrid electric vehicles.

The step forms part of Globe’s broader sustainability effort as it moves toward its net-zero goal. The company has started shifting more than 3,000 cell sites and other low-energy facilities to renewable sources.

Globe said the gradual switch to renewables is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 5.5 million kilos per year and supply about 80 million kilowatt-hours of clean power annually.

Globe’s attributable net income slipped 12.79% in the third quarter to P5.25 billion from a year earlier, while revenue dipped 1.68% to P44.36 billion.

For the nine months ending September, net income fell 14.04% to P17.69 billion, while gross revenues eased to P131.59 billion from P134.74 billion. — Ashley Erika O. Jose