MINIMART CHAIN Alfamart plans to expand its store network by adding at least 200 more stores in Luzon this year, the SM group announced on Wednesday.

This expansion will further strengthen Alfamart’s growth, as it ended 2024 with a total of 2,400 stores nationwide, SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) said in a statement.

“Our continued growth is anchored on the needs of the neighborhoods we serve. We remain committed to strengthening our presence in underserved areas within Luzon to provide communities with better value and easier access to essential goods,” said Alfamart Philippines Chief Operating Officer Harvey T. Ong.

As part of its expansion plans, Alfamart continues to generate more job opportunities for local communities, SMIC said.

For instance, the company created over 2,500 new jobs in 2024 through its network expansion, including the launch of a new distribution center in Sariaya, Quezon, the company added.

Alfamart, which opened its first store in June 2014, is part of the SM group’s retail food business. It operates as a joint venture between SM and Indonesia-based retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk.

SMIC, the listed holding company of the Sy family, has core businesses in retail, banking, and property. — Ashley Erika O. Jose