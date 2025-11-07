GLOBE TELECOM, INC. has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to leverage its cloud services and emerging technologies to accelerate the company’s digital transformation.

“By leveraging AWS’ advanced cloud capabilities and exploring artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovations across our operations, we’re positioning Globe to drive faster innovation, enhance operational efficiency through intelligent automation, and create more personalized experiences for our customers,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Raymond R. Cruz said in a media release on Thursday.

The multi-year agreement will cover cloud infrastructure modernization, allowing Globe to expand its cloud footprint through investments in infrastructure, including enhanced disaster recovery capabilities and platform engineering improvements.

Globe said its collaboration with AWS has also transformed its network management systems and will introduce solutions for SIM activation and other porting capabilities.

“The partnership will enable real-time campaign management and data streaming capabilities, improving Globe’s ability to serve customers with targeted, timely and relevant offerings,” Globe said.

The agreement further includes the adoption of cloud technologies to enhance its network, strengthen data security, and provide more seamless customer services.

“With AI and digital platforms as growth enablers, Globe is paving the way for new solutions that can improve customer service and expand digital inclusion across the country,” Globe said.

On the local bourse on Thursday, shares in Globe fell by P48, or 3.22%, to close at P1,445 per share. — Ashley Erika O. Jose