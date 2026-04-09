THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said stocks of inorganic fertilizer will be sufficient until the end of June, but can stretch to the end of the year if blended with biofertilizers.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said industry groups have assured the government that current inventory can cover near-term demand.

“I talked to the Fertilizer Association of the Philippines. Practically, we have enough supply until the end of June. They are confident that unless there is another terrible event, supply will continue to come in,” Mr. Laurel told reporters.

He said fertilizer shipments are arriving steadily, though prices are expected to remain elevated.

Mr. Laurel added that combining fuel-derived and alternative inputs could ensure adequate supply for the rest of the year.

“We have enough fertilizer. If we combine biofertilizer and inorganic fertilizer… we have enough if we use them as a blend,” he said.

The DA has been promoting alternative fertilization technologies to help farmers manage rising input costs, particularly for urea, now one of the most expensive fertilizers on the market.

Mr. Laurel said urea prices have risen to between P2,600 and P2,800 per bag following supply disruptions linked to the war in the Middle East, a key source of fuel-derived inputs.

Among the options being introduced are biofertilizers, soil inoculants, and liquid nitrogen products, which can substitute for traditional inputs at lower cost.

“That is what our farmers need to try — alternative fertilization technologies and techniques. We need to convince them to adopt these so they can protect their income,” Mr. Laurel said.

“We need to convince our farmers to try this and shift so that they can protect their income,” Mr. Laurel added. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel