THE Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) said it is preparing to seed clouds in Negros Occidental due to the dry conditions, with El Niño possibly developing in the coming months.

In a statement on Thursday, the SRA said it is working with local government units to prepare for cloud seeding.

The United Federation of Sugarcane Farmers (UNIFED) urged the government to seed clouds in the province due to the threat to crop yields and farmer livelihoods.

“The sugar industry, which plays a vital role in our local economy and sustains the livelihood of many farmers and workers, is currently facing significant challenges due to the dry season,” UNIFED President Manuel R. Lamata said in a letter to the SRA.

He said insufficient rainfall is hampering crop development and raising the risk of substantial economic losses in the country’s top sugar-producing province.

UNIFED said that without immediate intervention, water scarcity could further disrupt irrigation systems and reduce output in the coming harvest cycles.

“Immediate cloud seeding intervention is crucial to help alleviate water scarcity, support irrigation needs, and mitigate the negative impact of drought on sugarcane production,” Mr. Lamata said.

The federation added that early action would not only help preserve current crops but also ensure the continuity of sugar farming operations in the coming months.

The government weather service, known as PAGASA ((Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), has raised its El Niño Watch, citing forecasts that indicate an increasing likelihood of the warming phenomenon emerging as early as July.

The Philippines typically experiences below-normal rainfall during El Niño episodes, which can significantly affect agricultural production, particularly for water-intensive crops such as sugarcane. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel