THE Board of Investments (BoI) said it is planning to release the Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP) 2025-2028 before the President delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July.

“It will be released before the SONA,” Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo told reporters on the sidelines of the opening day of the Manila International Auto Show on Thursday.

The DTI is considering adding coal mining and production to the SIPP, he added.

The draft SIPP currently confers priority status to industries that address modern basic needs, as well as export activity and sustainability-driven industries.

The modern basic needs list includes agriculture, fisheries and forestry, manufacturing, halal, kosher, and organic-related activities, services, healthcare and disaster risk reduction management services, infrastructure and logistics, and energy.

Tier-2 priority activities includes goods and services not locally produced and import-substituting activities, while Tier 3 includes highly strategic and innovation-driven activities.

Sustainability-driven industries include industrial and hazardous waste treatment, bulk water treatment and supply, wastewater treatment, and environment or climate change-related projects.

The BoI is set to hold hybrid public consultations with industry, the public, and other partners on the Proposed Partial General Policies and Specific Guidelines of the draft SIPP.

The SIPP outlines priority industries eligible for tax incentives under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy Act.

The incentives framework seeks to attract high-value investments to support economic growth and industrialization.

According to the Foreign Investment Promotion and Marketing Plan, the government aims to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) by 5%, with an additional percentage point of growth expected annually until 2028.

Net FDI inflows slumped to a five-year low $7.791 billion in 2025, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz