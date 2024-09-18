PANGILINAN-LED PLDT Inc. has named Menardo G. Jimenez, Jr. as executive vice-president and chief operating officer (COO).

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, PLDT said its board of directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Jimenez as the company’s executive vice-president and COO, effective Sept. 17.

Mr. Jimenez has served as PLDT’s senior vice-president and network head. He has also served as the consumer business home advisor from 2022 to 2023, head of consumer business home from 2019 to 2022, and deputy business transformation office head from 2017 to 2019, the telecommunications company said.

Further, PLDT said the search for the replacement of Alfredo S. Panlilio as the company’s president and chief executive officer is still ongoing, after his retirement in January 2024 due to health reasons.

PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan currently holds Mr. Panlilio’s vacated posts.

Mr. Pangilinan said earlier that there are two to three potential candidates for the role.

At the stock exchange on Tuesday, shares in the company closed P7, or 0.48% lower, at P1,453 each.

