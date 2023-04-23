THE DEPARTMENT of Energy (DoE) assured residents and local governments in Occidental Mindoro that steps are being undertaken to address the longstanding power crisis in the island province in central Philippines.

“The DoE together with its attached agencies, National Electrification Administration (NEA) and National Power Corp. and in coordination with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) are providing assistance and guidance to Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative in improving the electricity services,” Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina L. Guevara said in a Viber message on Sunday.

The province has recently been placed under a state of calamity as the supply problem has worsened to 20-hour daily power outages for more than a month.

“This power crisis has been pestering us for decades in the municipality of Sablayan and the whole of Occidental Mindoro. The competitive selection process (CSP) was launched three years ago but the outcome was far from what the people expected,” Sablayan Mayor Walter B. Marquez said in a statement.

Sablayan is categorized as a first class municipality and is considered the biggest town in the country with a land area of almost 2,189 square kilometers. It has a population of 92,598 as of the 2020 census.

The province’s supplier, Occidental Mindoro Consolidated Power Corp. (OMCPC), has been unable to meet the province’s daily demand.

“Instead of selecting a new and competent independent power provider, the Power Supply Contract was awarded to the same power company. That makes the present situation worse, in fact since April 13 the lone power supplier of Occidental Mindoro reduced access to electricity to only four hours daily,” Mr. Marquez said.

Occidental Mindoro’s daily power demand is about 30 megawatts (MW), but the fuel power plant can only generate about 7 MW.

ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Monalisa C. Dimalanta said there has been an established plan to address the power woes in the province.

“There has been a plan in place since late last year and we have been adjusting the plan, as needed, to address developments. NEA is taking the lead at present,” Ms. Dimalanta said.

NEA has yet to respond to BusinessWorld’s request for comments on the details of the agency’s plan to address the situation.

Meanwhile, Ms. Guevara said that the DoE has issued a certification of exemption from the selection process to augment the power capacity being supplied by OMCPC.

“NEA, on its part is assisting OMECO in its search for available generator sets while NPC is prioritizing the release of the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification subsidy to OMCPC,” Ms. Guevara said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose