PLANS to revive talks for a joint oil and gas exploration with China in the South China Sea have prompted lawmakers to call for greater transparency, warning the move risks “rewarding bad behavior.”

“Any agreement forged without transparency raises serious red flags,” Party-list Rep. Jose Manuel T. Diokno said in a press briefing on Thursday, streamed live on Facebook, noting that closed-door negotiations will breed suspicion.

“As such, we will ask Congress, particularly the House Committee on the West Philippine Sea, together with other relevant committees, to exercise oversight over these oil talks to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to the Constitution.”

Citing the Philippine Constitution, Mr. Diokno said the state is mandated to have full control and supervision of any exploration and utilization of natural resources and to notify Congress of all contracts entered by the Philippines with foreign entities within 30 days from execution.

The Foreign Affairs department last week said the Philippines and China have started initial exchanges on oil and gas exploration, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. earlier remarks where he cited the Middle East war, which has threatened the country’s oil supply, as the impetus to reviving talks.

Details on the gas development talks between the Philippines and China have yet to be disclosed.

“We therefore remind Malacañang, transparency should be a governing principle in our foreign and energy policies. Any discussion involving our natural resources is a public matter,” Mr. Diokno added.

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III and Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo M. Lacson have earlier said they support a joint oil and gas exploration with China, but only if arrangements strictly comply with the 40% foreign ownership limit under the Constitution.

Energy cooperation between the two countries has stalled in recent years. In 2023, the Philippine Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional a tripartite agreement among the Philippines, China and Vietnam to conduct marine seismic surveys in the disputed area, complicating efforts at joint resource exploration.

In the same briefing, Party-list Rep. Percival V. Cendaña denounced the possible agreement, warning that it may set a precedent for the Philippines, which sits as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year, and send a message that the country will cave into maritime pressures if foreign countries pushed hard enough.

He said entering into an agreement with China risks “rewarding bad behavior.”

“Entering a joint energy deal under these conditions effectively says if you push hard enough, you get a seat at the table,” Mr. Cendaña said, noting that the negotiation might encourage countries to escalate tensions for resources.

The South China Sea remains one of Asia’s most volatile geopolitical flashpoints. China claims almost the entire waterway, a position rejected by a 2016 ruling by a United Nations‑backed arbitral tribunal that voided Beijing’s sweeping claims. China has refused to recognize the ruling.

Relations between Manila and Beijing have soured in recent years due to repeated confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels near disputed features, prompting Manila to deepen defense ties with the US and other allies.

Akbayan President and Atin Ito co-convenor Rafaela David also denounced oil deal plans, noting China’s tussle with Filipino fisherfolk and officials in the disputed area.

“Any talks with China on oil is unacceptable unless it only recognizes our 2016 ruling victory, withdraws from the West Philippine Sea, ends their illegal occupation and militarization, and stops harassing Filipino fishers and frontliners,” Ms. David said during the Akbayan Party-list joint forum.

She added that the energy crisis must not be a justification for joint gas negotiations with China, urging the government to protect the country from “predatory agreements.” — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel