ABOITIZ INFRACAPITAL, INC., which operates the country’s three international airports, reported a total passenger volume of 16.17 million in 2025, supported by higher travel demand across Visayas and Mindanao.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) handled 11.6 million passengers, up 3% from 2024, serving 20 airlines, the company said in a statement over the weekend.

Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) recorded 2.35 million passengers with three airlines, while Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) logged 2.22 million passengers, served by eight airlines, it added.

“2025 has been a landmark year for our airports as we continued to expand connectivity for both domestic and international travelers. Passengers arriving at MCIA, LIA, and BPIA now have easier access to key destinations across Cebu, Bohol, and Northern Mindanao, making travel within the Philippines more seamless than ever,” Aboitiz InfraCapital Vice-President and Head of Airports Rafael M. Aboitiz said in a media release on Sunday.

The company said the growth reflects rising tourism and business travel in the regions. MCIA also introduced an air-to-air transfer service last year to reduce connection times between domestic and international flights.

Upgrades at BPIA and LIA were implemented in 2025 to improve operational reliability. Under a P4.53-billion plan, BPIA’s capacity is set to rise from two million to 2.5 million passengers within two years, with a longer-term goal of 3.9 million by 2030.

The 30-year concession for BPIA covers maintenance, upgrades, and expansion, starting from the airport’s turnover in June 2025.

At LIA, Aboitiz InfraCapital said it will work with Ireland-based daa International to implement upgrades and manage operations. — Ashley Erika O. Jose