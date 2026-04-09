CHINESE AUTOMAKER Changan PH expects sales to hit 2,500 this year, led by hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).

“Our target for the year is 2,500 sales, and that’s both the ICE (internal combustion engine) and the EVs,” Changan PH Business Unit Director Ryan Bermudez told BusinessWorld.

For 2026, Mr. Bermudez expects hybrid EVs to account for 70% of the company’s sales, with ICE vehicles will make up 30%. Last year, 80% of Changan’s sales were ICE engines.

He said high fuel prices are expected to boost demand for EVs, as consumers seek more energy‑efficient alternatives to gasoline‑powered vehicles.

“We all know that with fuel prices going up, the perception is there’s going to be a shift to EVs,” Mr. Bermudez said.

Despite this, he noted that gas-powered vehicles remain a practical option for some buyers.

“In terms of the balance of pricing, a hybrid sedan would cost you close to a million pesos. But for an ICE engine, a compact sedan would cost you less than P800,000,” Mr. Bermudez said.

He added that Filipinos’ awareness of EVs remain limited due to the lack of charging infrastructure nationwide.

“We see companies building charging stations. However, how visible are they to the consumer?” Mr. Bermudez said.

At the end of February, EV sales jumped 66.9% to 5,701, according to a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. and the Truck Manufacturers Association. The segment includes battery EVs, plug-in hybrid EV, and HEVs.

Overall vehicle sales dropped 9.4% to 69,538 units in the two months to February.

For this year, Changan is hoping to launch five models.

The company launched two ICE cars in the first quarter — the entry-level CS15 in January and the Eado Plus car in March.

At the Manila International Auto Show on Thursday, the company launched its CS35 Max model, which it describes as “a balance of an ICE and a PHEV.” Changan also previewed its CS55 vehicle, which will have ICE and HEV variants.

The company will launch another EV model in the third quarter, Mr. Bermudez said.

“If you look at the cars that we are launching in the Philippine market, it’s a balanced line-up that will cater the needs of our consumers,” he said.

Changan is exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Inchcape Philippines, a joint venture between British automotive distributor Inchcape PLC and CATS Group of Companies. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz