BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific (CEB) has extended the suspension of its Manila-Dubai flights until the end of the month, while Philippine Airlines (PAL) will resume Manila-Riyadh flights starting April 10, as airlines adjust schedules following easing conditions after a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

“CEB continues to assess its flight operations to and from the Middle East amid the ongoing security situation in the region. As this remains a developing situation, further schedule adjustments may take place,” CEB said in an advisory on Wednesday.

CEB said it had initially planned to cancel its Dubai flights only until April 20 but extended the suspension to prioritize the safety of its crew and passengers.

The airline said affected passengers may avail of flexible options, including free rebooking and conversion to travel funds.

Separately, PAL said it will resume Manila-Riyadh flights starting April 10.

“As Riyadh operations resume, PAL will temporarily operate via an alternate flight route to ensure the highest safety standards are maintained during this period,” PAL said in a separate advisory on Wednesday.

PAL said select Manila-Riyadh flights will include a brief technical stop in Bangkok for refueling. Passengers will remain on board during the stop.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will restore normal routing and full capacity as conditions allow. Updates will be communicated to affected passengers accordingly,” PAL said.

On Tuesday, PAL said it would extend the suspension of its Manila-Doha and Manila-Dubai flights until May 31 due to the conflict in the Middle East, citing risks to airspace safety and critical infrastructure. — Ashley Erika O. Jose