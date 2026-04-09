By Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel

THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said it is hopeful that peace talks will permanently conclude the war in the Middle East as the agency welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

In a statement, the DFA said it hopes for all parties to resolve their differences through diplomacy, noting that the conflict has disrupted the global economy and led to loss of lives and infrastructure.

“We hope that the negotiations will lead to the permanent end of the conflict and lasting peace,” the DFA said.

Pakistan mediated the talks between the US and Iran which ended with an agreement to a two-week ceasefire, expected to be followed by discussions between the two parties on Friday, Reuters reported.

Analysts said the ceasefire amplifies the development between the Philippines and Iran in relation to the passage of Philippine-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Even before the ceasefire, the DFA has confirmed that it has secured safe passage for Philippine-flagged vessels into the Strait of Hormuz, so this ceasefire greatly amplifies that development,” Francis M. Esteban, a faculty member at the Far Eastern University Department of International Studies said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

Josue Raphael J. Cortez, a lecturer at the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde School of Diplomacy and Governance, said the ceasefire positively affects the country’s trading, seafarers and overseas Filipino workers.

“This two-week gap may be said to be the most opportune time for Filipinos in the Middle East to decide whether or not they would wish to be back in the country,” Mr. Cortez said in a Facebook chat.

He added that the Philippines’ independent foreign policy has been working in ensuring dialogues and diplomatic ties with both the US and Iran amid the conflict.

TOO EARLY

However, the two analysts said the ceasefire does not automatically translate to full de-escalation of the US-Israel and Iran tensions, noting that the ceasefire does not warrant the confidence of the international community.

“It is too early to say if this signals a long-term de-escalation as we can observe how [President Donald J.] Trump seems to be more erratic over time,” Mr. Esteban said, acknowledging that the ceasefire is “better than nothing.”

Less than a day after the ceasefire agreement, Israel launched strikes against Lebanon on Wednesday, killing hundreds, Reuters reported.

For Mr. Cortez, this development demonstrates the instability of peace talks.

“It may cause an abrupt collapse of what Islamabad is trying to broker, hence such a ceasefire is not something that the international community may fully be confident of,” Mr. Cortez said. “The Philippines should continue the initiatives it is presently undertaking, both bilateral and regional. Our diversification strategy for oil and gas must continue given the unpredictability of the situation.”