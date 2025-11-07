MPOWER, the local retail electricity supplier of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has partnered with First Cavite Industrial Estate Association, Inc. to supply electricity to the latter’s 150-hectare industrial park through the retail aggregation program (RAP).

“By consolidating demand and adopting more efficient power solutions, this partnership advances sustainable progress. MPower is proud to support this vision with reliable energy that empowers industries, strengthens communities, and fuels enduring value,” MPower Head Redel Domingo said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the agreement, First Cavite consolidated its multiple accounts into a single aggregated portfolio to optimize power sourcing and improve cost efficiency.

RAP allows end-users within the same franchise area to combine their electricity demand and qualify as a single contestable customer, enabling them to participate more competitively in the retail electricity market.

First Cavite President Micaela Laila Flores said the partnership reflects the estate’s steadfast vision to be “a leading industrial estate with energy-efficient solutions and responsible practices.”

“This partnership reflects a growing momentum among industrial and commercial developments to embrace retail competition as a pathway to cost-effective, transparent, and customer-centric energy management,” MPower said.

MPower serves contestable customers, including large corporations within Meralco’s franchise area, and currently holds more than a 25% share of the Competitive Retail Electricity Market within Meralco’s coverage.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera