SUGAR PLANTERS are asking the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) to continue with the August timetable for starting milling season, claiming that delaying the start to September runs the risk of overripening the cane.

In a July 18 letter, the Sugar Council — composed of three planter federations — appealed to the SRA to continue starting milling operations in August, instead of reverting to the traditional start in September.

The letter was signed by the Confederation of Sugar Producers Associations, Inc. President Aurelio Gerardo J. Valderrama, Jr., National Federation of Sugarcane Planters, Inc. President Enrique D. Rojas, and Panay Federation of Sugarcane Farmers, Inc. President Danilo A. Abelita.

It was addressed to SRA Administrator Pablo Luis S. Azcona and planters’ representative to the SRA board David Andrew L. Sanson.

The sugar industry was instructed to start milling early last year due to the sugar shortage prevailing at the time, with mill output last year amounting to 432,345 tons.

Mr. Azcona has said that a September start will allow the cane additional time to mature, thereby improving sugar yields.

The sugar planters are pushing for an August start because the cane they planted last year after the milling season began in August is ripe for harvest.

“Consequently, the ratoon plants, estimated at 400,000 tons, are now mature, and delaying their harvest to September will cause them to become overripe, compromising purity and tonnage,” the Sugar Council said.

A ratoon is the sprout emerging from harvested cane.

The planters said delaying the start of milling this year may lower the weight and yield of the cane. They also cited the impact of Typhoon Dodong on output and the prospect of planters earning lower returns from their crop.

With the early start to milling last year, many sugar mills stopped operating in April, instead of the usual May or June, leaving farmers “in dire need of fresh income.”

“Sugar farmers have already contracted cane cutters, and delaying milling to September will force them to financially support the workers or risk losing them,” the Sugar Council said.

It added that delaying milling to September will “create overwhelming demand” for farm workers and hauling services.

“Farmers are apprehensive that this unprecedented demand for farm labor and hauling services will give rise to unhealthy competition, thereby driving up their production costs,” it said.

Asked to comment, the SRA said it will organize a news conference to discuss the issue. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera