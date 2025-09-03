PLDT INC. said its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating has improved to “BBB” in 2025 from “BB,” based on the latest assessment by MSCI ESG Ratings, a global provider of ESG research and ratings for public and select private companies.

“Our improved MSCI rating is a recognition of our efforts to uphold practices that aim to continuously manage our ESG risks, support the company’s drive towards long-term profitability, and ensure that our business contributes to the wellbeing of our stakeholders and the planet,” PLDT First Vice-President and Chief Sustainability Officer Melissa Vergel de Dios said in a media release on Tuesday.

“We remain focused on the work needed to further enhance our ratings and ESG performance.”

MSCI ESG Research provides ESG ratings on global public and select private companies on a scale from “AAA” (leader) to “CCC” (laggard).

Companies are evaluated based on their industry-specific ESG risks and their ability to manage these risks relative to peers.

The Pangilinan-led telecommunications company said its rating reflects continuing efforts to adopt sustainable practices in its business while improving ESG risk management.

“PLDT continues to integrate sustainability and risk management in its employee performance management and executive compensation metrics, enjoining institutional action and workforce contribution to its ESG goals and focus areas,” the company said.

PLDT said its sustainability efforts include a comprehensive policy for data protection, robust measures to address data breaches, and stringent access controls to safeguard information.

It added that the company continues to identify climate change as one of its top enterprise risks.

Earlier this year, PLDT and its wireless unit, Smart Communications, Inc., established policies to conserve biodiversity and support nature-based solutions as the company expands its network infrastructure.

Last year, PLDT secured a P2-billion social loan to expand its fiber network and a P1-billion green loan for network upgrades and expansion.

At the local bourse, shares in the company gained P16, or 1.42%, to close at P1,139 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose